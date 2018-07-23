Ramkumar Ramanathan grabs the billboards of Indian tennis

Anjali Banerjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 96 // 23 Jul 2018, 19:53 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan becomes the first Indian in seven years to reach an ATP Final

The grass at Newport has always been a delightful winning place for Indian tennis players. The Dell Technologies, Hall of Fame Open, an ATP 250 event has been an illustrious venue where India's Vijay Amritraj has been victorious thrice in singles in 1976, 1980, 1984 and the Great Leander Paes won his sole singles title back in 1998. After two decades, history was once again beckoning as the 23-year-old, India's second-ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan stood tall till the final day at Rhode Island.

But amidst the misty, windy and rainy conditions, shouldering a mission of ending his beloved Nation's title drought, Ramkumar fell a little short as he succumbed to home favourite, Steve Johnson 5-7, 6-3, 2-6 in almost two hours in the Final of the $624,000 ATP Tour grass-court event in Newport.

The summit clash that was delayed by almost two hours due to rain, finally turned in favour of the American who pointed to the skies after his win and celebrated with a fist pump before going into the applauds from his box.

Ramkumar albeit has already grabbed the billboards of Indian tennis this week by becoming the first Indian player to enter an ATP Final since Somdev Devvarman did in 2011 in Johannesburg. Somdev had eventually lost to the South African, Kevin Anderson in that final.

What makes The Chennai star Ramkumar’s run in Newport even more commendable is the fact that despite four Indian's in the doubles draw namely Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan, Leander Paes, and Purav Raja, it was only Ramkumar in the singles who made it till the end of the tournament while others were inflicted with early exits.

The week in Newport most certainly has brought forward the best of Ramkumar. A terrific net play which the Indian has honed in the recent times helped him wade through the draw and reach the final. Acing his way to go the distance in the tournament, Ramkumar thundered down a total of 41 aces in those five matches that nestled him to the runner-up position in Newport. From being adapt to a baseline play while training most of the times on the Spanish clay, it was heartening to see Ramkumar playing some delectable volleys at the net.

“At Futures, I was used to playing defensive but I felt that I was good at volleys too,” the Indian said after the final on Sunday. “I started to come close to the net more often and I felt I had good hands and could end points early with the volley. I've started feeling much more comfortable coming up in the last year.”

Ramkumar's serve has been a lethal weapon in this tournament. And with a mix of a supreme forehand, it was some brilliant showing from the Indian. He defeated eighth seed Denis Kudla in the second round, the tall Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the quarters and then bundled out USA's Tim Smyczek in the semi-final. He had dropped just one service game till his scintillating run to the finals in Newport.

Although Ramkumar had all the chances in the first and final set in the last showdown, it was the more experienced Steve Johnson who found a way to answer all of Ramkumar's shots. With a brilliant 83% of first serves as against 75% of the Indian, the American broke Ramkumar’s serve thrice in those five chances at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar could only convert one out of the two chances to break his opponent’s serve. With not much difference in the total points won, which read 88 for Johnson and 86 for Ramkumar, the match could have gone either way. If only the Indian was a bit more aggressive, he would be able to register the kind of dominance he showed throughout the week in Newport.

As for Johnson, despite a tumble, while stretching out for a return and a shoulder injury scare, The American put no foot wrong to go and clinch his fourth career ATP title and a second on grass. "I fell awkwardly on my shoulder, it just stung for a bit," he said.

After fumbling in the initial stages of the match, Johnson made a clear plan in his brain which he unfolded when needed the most in the deciding final set. The second set went Ramkumar's way and it sent Johnson pondering over changing gimmicks. He made up for the lost chances in the decider and the Indian could barely match with the lead that the American had begun with. The match ended when Johnson hit a forehand winner down the line, breaking Ramanathan for the third time in the match.

"It's been an emotional couple of years," he said to the crowd during an interview at the end of the match.

"He came out and served great," Johnson said of Ramanathan. "He was phenomenal around the net and I was just happy to take care of my one chance in the first set and get a lead and buckle down in the third."

Steve Johnson, who has enjoyed a career high of No. 21 in the world in 2016, will now be ranked 34th beginning the week.

Ramkumar missed out on the title and laying hands on the prestigious silverware but he bagged a confidence that shall help him take on the rest of the season with fervour. Also, he missed out on a chance to get his second win against a top 50 player. He had earlier beaten Dominic Thiem in Turkey last season at the Antalya Open.

Only second behind Yuki Bhambri

The Indian is now left bereft of being the second after Yuki Bhambri to breach into the top 100. But the runner-up finish will ensure he leapfrogs from 161 and equals his career best ranking of 115, which he had secured in April this year. Nonetheless, it has been a scintillating run for the Indian where he made an inscription on the elite stage of the ATP.

“It was a great week for me. I think I gave my best all throughout the week,” said Ramkumar. “I've worked a lot on it since last year. Physically I've been feeling good and fresh. That's why I was able to last a lot of the matches here. Steve was hitting some good forehands today. I think he played a good third set and got the better of me.”

In our country where the doubles has always been making waves leaving out the singles in the throes of the dark often, Ramkumar infused a new life into how Indian singles has always been looked at. Of course, there is Yuki Bhambri who qualified for all three Grand Slams this year, touched a career-high ranking of 83 in April, and lifted the ATP $150,000 Challenger in Taipei for his biggest title so far.

Even Prajnesh Gunneswaran has been making quite an impact. He made it to the second round of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart and climbed to a career-best ranking of 152.

As for Ramkumar Ramanathan, who has never won a Challenger title or made it to the Main draw of a Grand Slam, this week in Newport is a breakthrough in the youngster's career and we hope he carries this form ahead.