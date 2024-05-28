Ranking French Open 2024 Day 2 outfits from best to worst ft. Ben Shelton, Rafael Nadal | Roland-Garros fashion watch

On day two of the 2024 French Open, tennis megastars Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek provided fans with fascinating action. In addition to their gameplay, the outfits worn by them and others in Paris were also a topic of conversation.

Grand Slams have always been a hotbed for tennis fashion, with brands and players doing their best to look the best over two action-packed weeks. But not everyone hits it out of the park with their styling choices.

With that said, let's take a look at the best and worst outfits from day two, i.e., May 27, of the 2024 French Open:

#5 Best - Ons Jabeur

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur became the first tennis player to be outfitted by Saudi Arabian brand Kayanee when she inked a collaboration deal with them earlier this year. While the partnership was groundbreaking, the outfits born out of it were not. That was the case until the French Open.

In Paris, the former World No. 2 wore a white T-shirt with a light orange collar and a thick dark blue strip running down the sleeves. She paired it with a dark blue skirt and a white headband. The outfit complemented her well and looked good during her near-flawless win over Sachia Vickery in the first round.

#4 Worst - Jannik Sinner

On day one, it was Carlos Alcaraz; now, on day two, it was Jannik Sinner. Nike kits have continued to disappoint at this year's French Open with underwhelming designs for top players. Sinner is one of those clothed by Nike, and he walked for his opening round match against Christopher Eubanks in an orange V-neck T-shirt with dark grey shorts.

The outfit looked more like a training kit and not for a main draw match of a Grand Slam. His look is even more disappointing considering Sinner is the reigning Australian Open champion and among the favorites to win in Paris.

#3 Best - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev did all he could to keep himself warm on a chilly night session on day two of the 2024 French Open and looked good. The Russian wore a signature Lacoste match kit, black thermal sleeves, leggings, and high socks for warmth.

The combination of a navy blue T-shirt with burgundy red and white detailing, burgundy red shorts, and navy blue Lacoste AG-LT Ultra shoes looked appropriate against the background of red Parisian clay. It was also well-suited for Medvedev, making it one of the best outfits at this year's Claycourt Slam.

#2 Worst - Rafael Nadal

It is hard to find faults in what will probably be Rafael Nadal's final French Open campaign. One thing that dampened the Spaniard's emotionally charged first-round match against Alexander Zverev was his outfit. The 14-time Roland Garros champion walked about in a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier in a sky blue t-shirt and white shorts, both bearing Nike and Nadal's bull-horn logos.

The kit looked quite bland for a momentous occasion. The only saving grace in the former World No. 1 was the sky blue shoes that were in color coordination with his clothes.

#1 Best - Ben Shelton

Fans have been waiting for On to design new kits for its top stars, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton, for a long time now. They got their wish fulfilled when the Roger Federer-backed brand revealed new outfits for the 2024 French Open.

Shelton fashioned the colorful kit during his first-round match against Hugo Gaston on May 27.

The American wore a T-shirt and shorts with blurred hues of brick pink, indigo, and white colors. The outfit, which looked similar to the French flag, was far better than the previous all-white and all-black kits and more soothing to the eye on the red clay.

