Ranking Rafael Nadal's best wins over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal, the undisputed king of clay, has given the French Open some remarkable matches that are etched in the hearts of tennis fans forever. His fierce rivalries against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have also hallowed the clay courts at Roland Garros, delivering some of the most nerve-wracking encounters.

Ad

At the coveted Paris Slam, Nadal holds a 6-0 lead against Federer, four of which have come from the finals. He also takes a dominant lead with eight wins out of the 10 matches he has played against Djokovic at this tournament.

As the French Open gears up to honor its glorious winner, let us take a look at some of Rafael Nadal's best wins against arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, at the tournament:

Ad

Trending

#5 Nadal vs Roger Federer (SF 2005)

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2005 French Open | Image Source: Getty

The semifinal of the 2005 French Open was a pivotal moment, marking the beginning of the Fedal rivalry. Then, a 19-year-old Nadal took on four-time Grand Slam Champion Federer at their first-ever meeting at the tournament.

Ad

An unexpected rain delay was followed by the Spaniard gaining a 6-3 lead in the match. The Swiss quickly snatched the second set, keeping his dreams alive for a career Grand Slam. However, the weather and the momentum quickly shifted gears as the underdog crushed the then-World No. 1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, and announced his arrival on clay.

#4 Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (Final 2012)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2012 French Open | Image Source: Getty

The two heavyweights clashed in their prime at the Philippe Chatrier with Novak Djokovic aiming to become the second-ever to win four consecutive Grand Slam titles. The first two sets of the match were expectedly dominated by Nadal, who made the Serb struggle with clay footwork in arduous rallies. By the time he broke his opponent's serve, he was 2-0 up and close to another title.

Ad

However, gradually Djokovic started taking control of the match and won eight games straight, putting the pressure back on the Spaniard. A heavy downpour took over the match as the Serb led 2-1 in the fourth set, halting the day's play. On the next day, however, the sunny court brought back Nadal's zeal to win his seventh title there, as he clinched a stellar 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory.

#3 Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (Final 2020)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open | Image Source: Getty

During the times of uncertainty, the only certain factor was Rafael Nadal's dominance at the Paris Slam. He kicked off the finals of an untimely October French Open, bageling the then-World No. 1 in the first set of the clash. No matter how much Djokovic tried to fight back, he felt powerless against the Spaniard's tenacity.

Ad

Nadal went on to secure his most clinical win at the tournament, demolishing Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to clinch his 13th title at Roland Garros. He made precise serves with a total of just six unforced errors in the match and capitalised on the conditions to win in his finest fashion yet, leaving no chance for Djokovic to make a comeback.

#2 Nadal vs Roger Federer (Final 2008)

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2008 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Federer was unaware of the annihilation that this match would cause when he stepped onto the court for the finals of the 2008 French Open. The Mallorcan played his most flawless tennis of his clay career to serve the Swiss with the most humiliating loss of his career.

Ad

Starting off with dominant baseline rallies, he took a 6-1 lead in the first set. The second set gave Federer some ground, but the Spaniard broke early and sailed through the next two sets, securing a 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 win. His pristine form pushed Federer to make a staggering 35 unforced errors in the match, the results of which left him stunned.

#1 Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (SF 2013)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2013 French Open - Image Source: Getty

The four-hour-37-minute battle, lined with merciless rallies, made for an absolute treat as the two greatest players of the sport in their prime, locked horns in the semifinals stage. The French soil witnessed possibly the most thrilling encounter on the surface, as both maintained faultless form throughout.

Rafael Nadal showed forehand aggression in taking a 6-4 lead in the first set, followed by Djokovic sailing through the second set, taking advantage of the Spaniard's backhand. Nadal prevailed 6-1 in the third set, however, the fourth and fifth sets were a war of nerves, with neither leaving an inch for the other. A 9-7 win in the last set gave the Spaniard a well-fought win, making for a Roland Garros classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here