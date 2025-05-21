Ranking Rafael Nadal's best wins over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal, the undisputed king of clay, has given the French Open some remarkable matches that are etched in the hearts of tennis fans forever. His fierce rivalries against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have also hallowed the clay courts at Roland Garros, delivering some of the most nerve-wracking encounters.
At the coveted Paris Slam, Nadal holds a 6-0 lead against Federer, four of which have come from the finals. He also takes a dominant lead with eight wins out of the 10 matches he has played against Djokovic at this tournament.
As the French Open gears up to honor its glorious winner, let us take a look at some of Rafael Nadal's best wins against arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, at the tournament:
#5 Nadal vs Roger Federer (SF 2005)
The semifinal of the 2005 French Open was a pivotal moment, marking the beginning of the Fedal rivalry. Then, a 19-year-old Nadal took on four-time Grand Slam Champion Federer at their first-ever meeting at the tournament.
An unexpected rain delay was followed by the Spaniard gaining a 6-3 lead in the match. The Swiss quickly snatched the second set, keeping his dreams alive for a career Grand Slam. However, the weather and the momentum quickly shifted gears as the underdog crushed the then-World No. 1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, and announced his arrival on clay.
#4 Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (Final 2012)
The two heavyweights clashed in their prime at the Philippe Chatrier with Novak Djokovic aiming to become the second-ever to win four consecutive Grand Slam titles. The first two sets of the match were expectedly dominated by Nadal, who made the Serb struggle with clay footwork in arduous rallies. By the time he broke his opponent's serve, he was 2-0 up and close to another title.
However, gradually Djokovic started taking control of the match and won eight games straight, putting the pressure back on the Spaniard. A heavy downpour took over the match as the Serb led 2-1 in the fourth set, halting the day's play. On the next day, however, the sunny court brought back Nadal's zeal to win his seventh title there, as he clinched a stellar 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory.
#3 Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (Final 2020)
During the times of uncertainty, the only certain factor was Rafael Nadal's dominance at the Paris Slam. He kicked off the finals of an untimely October French Open, bageling the then-World No. 1 in the first set of the clash. No matter how much Djokovic tried to fight back, he felt powerless against the Spaniard's tenacity.
Nadal went on to secure his most clinical win at the tournament, demolishing Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to clinch his 13th title at Roland Garros. He made precise serves with a total of just six unforced errors in the match and capitalised on the conditions to win in his finest fashion yet, leaving no chance for Djokovic to make a comeback.
#2 Nadal vs Roger Federer (Final 2008)
Federer was unaware of the annihilation that this match would cause when he stepped onto the court for the finals of the 2008 French Open. The Mallorcan played his most flawless tennis of his clay career to serve the Swiss with the most humiliating loss of his career.
Starting off with dominant baseline rallies, he took a 6-1 lead in the first set. The second set gave Federer some ground, but the Spaniard broke early and sailed through the next two sets, securing a 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 win. His pristine form pushed Federer to make a staggering 35 unforced errors in the match, the results of which left him stunned.
#1 Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (SF 2013)
The four-hour-37-minute battle, lined with merciless rallies, made for an absolute treat as the two greatest players of the sport in their prime, locked horns in the semifinals stage. The French soil witnessed possibly the most thrilling encounter on the surface, as both maintained faultless form throughout.
Rafael Nadal showed forehand aggression in taking a 6-4 lead in the first set, followed by Djokovic sailing through the second set, taking advantage of the Spaniard's backhand. Nadal prevailed 6-1 in the third set, however, the fourth and fifth sets were a war of nerves, with neither leaving an inch for the other. A 9-7 win in the last set gave the Spaniard a well-fought win, making for a Roland Garros classic.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here