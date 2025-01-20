Ranking tennis couples and their performances at Australian Open 2025 from best to worst ft. Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas, Elina Svitolina-Gael Monfils

With the final eight being set in both the men's and women's events at the 2025 Australian Open, it's time to take a look at how some tennis couples fared.

With four couples who participated in the event, let's take a closer look and see how they rank comparatively to each other in terms of performance.

1. Jannik Sinner & Anna Kalinskaya

With Sinner being World No. 1 and the consensus favorite to win the event, we have to put them at the top. It simply comes down to the fact that Sinner has so far been arguably the best player on both sides of the event. The Italian is through to the quarterfinals without any major problems.

He's up to 11 wins in a row, including the 7 he had this year, and just looks unshakeable. He did drop a set in three of the four matches he played so far, but the Italian is playing just enough to win without exerting himself too much, as that's the approach that allowed him to win the trophy last year.

Anna Kalinskaya hasn't played at the event at all, being forced to withdraw due to an injury. However, if Sinner goes all the way as he's expected to, then they're going to take the couple's crown.

2. Alex de Minaur & Katie Boulter

Similar to how Sinner has been keeping that couple afloat, the same can be said for Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter. He's still in the draw while she's not, but that's good enough for them to rank second on this couples list.

De Minaur has arguably played the best Grand Slam event he's ever played so far at the Australian Open because he's looking pretty untouchable right now. This year's quarterfinal is the best result he's ever had at the event, and while he is facing Sinner (0-9 against him all time), there are some reasons for optimism.

He's going to have the backing of the crowd, and he's 6-0 on the year. The only set he dropped in all six matches he played this year was against Francisco Cerundolo, and with that sort of level, he won't be an afterthought against Sinner.

Boulter herself had a pretty solid event making the second round, but unfortunately, she wasn't able to overcome Veronika Kudermetova, who has been playing really great to start the year.

3. Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina

These two might be the most fun and most beloved tennis couple right now. Both have played fantastic at this year's Australian Open, with one of them booking the quarterfinal while the other didn't. Gael Monfils unfortunately encountered an injury in his match against Ben Shelton, which forced him to retire from a match he could have easily won.

It was only 1-1 in sets when it started to bother him, so he nearly made the quarterfinals. A 4th round run was certainly respectable. Elina Svitolina, however, is in the quarterfinal, capping off a wonderful run so far at the event with another good win over Veronika Kudermetova.

Next up is Madison Keys, and she can win that match as well. Either way, the quarterfinal is the farthest Svitolina has ever gone at the event.

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Some might wonder why these two are fourth on this list, but it mostly comes down to Badosa making the quarterfinal much like Svitolina. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas bombed the event and performed much worse than Gael Monfils, which warrants the last spot on this list.

Still, it was a pretty decent showing from both of them, especially Badosa, who is proving that she's back to her best. She won't be without chances against Coco Gauff, and if she wins that match, it would be enough to possibly move them up this list, but we'll need to revisit it a bit later.

As for Tsitsipas, he might be the biggest disappointment of the event because he's a player who generally played really well in Australia. He stood in the final a couple of years ago, but this year's run lasted only until the first round, and that was a pretty disappointing result.

As solid of a player as Alex Michelsen is, it's a matchup that Tsitsipas should have won. He didn't, and that's why they are last on our couples rankings. These are subject to change, and we might revisit them by the end of the event.

