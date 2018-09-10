Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Grand Slam Matches of 2018

pankajbendre10
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    10 Sep 2018, 23:23 IST

The US Open came to an end last night with Djokovic defeating Del Potro to win his 3rd US Open title and his 14th major overall, equalling the great Pete Sampras' grand slam haul.

With this, all the grand slams of 2018 are now over and it is time for us to have a look at some of the best matches played at the majors this year. It is very difficult to pick out the best of the lot as the tennis world has witnessed some scintillating encounters this year.

But here is the list of the matches that I feel deserve to be in the top 5 this year.


2018 US Open - Day 14
Djokovic won his 3rd US Open and his 14th major to equal Pete Sampras's record

#5 Federer vs Cilic, Australian Open Final

This match would surely go down as a classic in Australian open history. Federer defeated Cilic to win his 20th major and 6th Australian Open title.

At the start, it looked like Federer was easily going to clinch the title as he comfortably took the first set. But then, the Croat bounced back by winning the second set in a tie-break. Federer responded by winning the third set 6-3 and looked on course to victory having broken Cilic in the fourth to go 3-1 up.

But Cilic refused to bow out. He broke back and took the fourth set 6-4. Unfortunately for Cilic, it was all downhill for him from that point on. Federer broke Cilic early in the set and never looked back to win the set 6-1 and his 6th Australian Open title.


2018 Australian Open - Day 14
An emotional Federer after defeating Cilic to win his 6th Australian Open and his 20th major overall



pankajbendre10
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineering student and also an avid sports enthusiast who loves anything about it.I love playing tennis and also like to watch football
