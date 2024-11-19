Ranking the top 7 women's tennis outfits of the 2024 season ft. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka

The leading ladies of tennis this season, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, among others, made headlines with their impressive results. However, these women not only let their rackets do the talking but also left their marks on the world of fashion with their sartorial choices.

Tennis and fashion have gone hand in hand for decades. Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and other top players often caught everyone's attention with what they wore, along with their results.

The women of today do the same, and this year was certainly a step up in terms of fashion. On that note, here's a look at the seven on-court outfits worn by players that captivated everyone this year:

#7 - Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova at the WTA Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Barbora Krejcikova turned heads with her simple yet catchy look at the WTA Finals. Dressed in a chocolate brown outfit with shoes to match, along with a dotted embroidery at the hemline, her outfit complemented her style of play.

The new outfit certainly was worthy of Krejcikova's level at the tournament, where she made the semifinals after struggling since her Wimbledon triumph. The Czech was never the one to opt for flashy statements for her attire, and she made yet another winning statement with her understated outfit at the year-end championships.

#6 - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Following Aryna Sabalenka's rise to the top of the women's game, Nike started to make custom outfits for its star player. For her title defense at the Australian Open, she was a vision in a red dress, with lime yellow detailing on the side.

The bold color choice suited Sabalenka perfectly as she dominated the tournament, and mounted a successful title defense without losing a set. The outfit was in stark contrast to the one she wore last year, a menagerie of colors.

Sabalenka's love for glamor is no secret, and after adding more accolades to her resume this year, she's bound to stun with her fashion choices next year as well.

#5 - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the French Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek is the face of the Roger Federer-backed company On, and it's designed custom outfits for her since they teamed up. The 23-year-old opted for a brighter outfit at the French Open this time in contrast to the monochrome or dual-shade choices she usually dons.

Swiatek's top at the French Open was primarily blue, which faded into a mix of purple and peach and lastly into white. The skirt followed a similar pattern.

The outfit was perfect for her coronation in Paris, where Swiatek claimed her third consecutive title, and her fifth Major title overall.

#4 - Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Emma Navarro's rise to the top this year also meant an increase in the spotlight. Keeping that in mind, Fila designed the perfect look for her US Open campaign, which was reminiscent of old-school tennis outfits, albeit with a modern finish.

Navarro wore an off-white outfit including a V-neck collar top with navy blue accents. The skirt featured layered pleats, with blue and red accents on the waistband.

This outfit was a winning combo, and it looked like something that Chris Evert would've flaunted back in the day as well. Navarro carried the dress quite well and made it to the semifinals of the US Open, her best finish at a Major thus far.

#3 - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Naomi Osaka hyped up her kit for the US Open before the start of the tournament and deemed it one of the very best that Nike had designed for her. She wanted a "Sailor Moon" transformation moment, and true to the theme, the flamboyant outfit certainly allowed her to play up the fantasy.

Osaka stepped onto the court for her first match wearing a jacket with a huge bow. Her green dress had plenty of ruffles and tulle for added impact. She wore a similar version of the outfit but in black for her next match, which she lost against Karolina Muchova.

Nevertheless, Osaka's outfit was the talk of the town. While tennis outfits are usually subtle to a degree, this in-your-face look was a refreshing change of pace when it came to on-court fashion.

#2 - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals. (Photo: Getty)

New Balance perhaps had an inkling of what was about to unfold when it designed an outfit just for the WTA Finals for Coco Gauff. The young American donned an all-purple look for the year-end championships, with accents in a lighter shade of purple to offer some contrast.

Gauff completed the look with a purple headband and wristband along with black shoes. The design was elegant yet striking, and she went on to win the whole thing, beating her rivals Swiatek and Sabalenka along the way.

The outfit was worthy of a champion, and following her woes in summer, Gauff wrapped up the season in good shape and style. Honorable mention also goes to her lime green outfit at the Indian Wells Open, and her light blue dress at the US Open.

#1 - Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk at Wimbledon 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon dress was easily the best outfit worn by a player this year. The all-white dress code often leaves little wiggle room for designers to come up with something innovative. However, Wilson made sure the Ukrainian would steal everyone's thunder the moment she stepped onto the court at SW19.

Kostyuk stunned in a sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and intricate straps at the back, an homage to her wedding gown. Wilson's chief designer Joelle Michaeloff was the brains behind the outfit.

Kostyuk's Wimbledon dress wowed everyone and is now known as the "Marta Dress". When an outfit becomes synonymous with your name, you know you've made it as a fashion A-lister.

