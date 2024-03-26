"Really important for females to realize you can be strong but still sexy" - When Serena Williams described herself as combination of 'pretty & tough'

  • home icon
By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 26, 2024 22:40 GMT
2019 Australian Open - Day 10
Serena Williams pictured at the 2019 Australian Open

Tennis legend Serena Williams once described herself as combination of "pretty and tough."

Williams told the media in 2014:

"Oh, gosh. I never thought about that, but I definitely am a tough girl. I definitely go out there and be as tough as I can on every one that I play."
"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's really important for females to realize that you can be strong but still be sexy at the same time. There is nothing wrong with being strong and beating up on the boys (smiling)."

