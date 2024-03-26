"Really important for females to realize you can be strong but still sexy" - When Serena Williams described herself as combination of 'pretty & tough'

Tennis legend Serena Williams once described herself as combination of "pretty and tough."
Williams told the media in 2014:
"Oh, gosh. I never thought about that, but I definitely am a tough girl. I definitely go out there and be as tough as I can on every one that I play."
"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's really important for females to realize that you can be strong but still be sexy at the same time. There is nothing wrong with being strong and beating up on the boys (smiling)."
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas
Edited by Pritha Ghosh