Reilly Opelka responds to fans suggesting him how to find a girlfriend

Reilly Opelka never shies away from having discussions on social media with his followers, often taking to his Twitter account to voice out his opinions and have fun with his fans in the process.

The American recently tweeted about how all of his friends have girlfriends at the moment, inviting a host of responses from his fans. Opelka retweeted some of the comments and replied to them in his own hilarious way as well.

One Twitter user asked him to start dating if he was so concerned, and the World No. 37 responded by saying:

"What am I stupid?!" Opelka said.

Another fan advised Opelka to get a haircut, to which he replied by saying that he loves his long hair, joking that he only likes it because conservative America hates it.

"I see you took ur own advice, conservative America hates long hair.. maybe that's why I love it," Reilly Opelka's tweet read.

One user, on the other hand, told Opelka not to look for girlfriends on Twitter and the American said that he definitely wasn't planning on doing so anyway.

"Most def not looking," Reilly Opelka tweeted.

"The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis"- Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka in action at the Citi Open

Reilly Opelka recently spoke to GQ while at Paris Fashion Week and said he despised a few things about tennis since getting into fashion and art, particularly the traditional side of it.

"I’ve come to hate tradition. And, obviously, tennis is all tradition. Look at Wimbledon—that’s what it is. And it’s not for me. The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis," the 25-year-old said.

"The kits themselves, they’re all the same colors, they’re all so similar. Every brand does their photoshoots at Indian Wells, so the vibe is the exact same. There’s nothing unique about it anymore, and it’s sad," he added.

Opelka also remarked that the business structure of tennis is set up in a way which bred a conservative culture, thus making players feel scared to be different.

"We’re a solo sport. Anything goes wrong with us, there’s a direct effect. So I think the way the business structure of tennis is set up breeds a sort of conservative culture, where everyone’s so scared to be different," the American said.

Opelka has won 21 out of 36 matches so far this season, with two titles to his name. The American last featured at the Citi Open in Washington, where he reached the Round of 16 before losing to eventual champion Nick Kyrgios.

He withdrew from both Masters 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati, as well as the US Open, thus falling out of the top 30 of the ATP rankings. Currently, the 25-year-old is ranked World No. 37.

