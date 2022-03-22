Reilly Opelka says he will donate $100 to charity for every ace he hits in Miami Open, calls on Cameron Norrie & Stefanos Tsitsipas to follow suit

Reilly Opelka will donate $100 to charity for every ace he hits during the Miami Open. The proceeds will go to Wings For Life, a non-profit spinal cord research foundation.

Opelka also urged Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas to follow in his footsteps and shared a link for others to contribute to the cause.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know that I’m going to be donating $100 for every ace I hit during the Miami Open. I will be donating to Wings For Life, which is a spinal cord research non-profit charity. I’m going to be calling on my friends Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas to be doing the same. We will be giving a $100 dollar for every ace hit," said Opelka on Instagram.

Opelka is one of the biggest servers in the world and averaged more than 17 aces a match last year. It is safe to assume then that he will raise quite a significant amount during his campaign in Miami.

Reilly Opelka eyes deep run in Miami

Reilly Opelka at the 2022 Delray Beach Open

Opelka has enjoyed a solid season so far, winning the Dallas Open and following it up with a runner-up finish at Delray Beach. The American also performed admirably at Indian Wells, defeating Lorenzo Musetti and Denis Shapovalov before losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Opelka will now shift his focus to the Miami Open. The American does not have a great record at the Masters 1000 tournament, winning just two matches in four previous appearances. His best performance in Miami came in 2019, when he reached the third round before losing to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

The American, however, is in fine form at the moment and will fancy his chances of making a deep run in Miami.

Edited by Arvind Sriram