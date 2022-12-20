Reilly Opelka takes another shot at doubles tennis, calls doubles players "most overpaid athletes" in the world

Reilly Opelka believes doubles tennis players are paid a lot more than they deserve, calling doubles players the 'most overpaid' athletes in the world. The towering American star, who won the ATP doubles title in Atlanta last year, also feels that, barring fans in the UK, others tend to watch doubles matches only when top singles players are playing doubles events from time to time.

When a fan advised him to play more doubles tournaments as he would be highly successful on the circuit and also make decent money, the American responded by expressing his belief that there is "way too much" money in doubles tennis.

"Theres wayyy too much $$ in dubs," Opelka wrote on Twitter.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Ryan Daut @rcdaut @ReillyOpelka Why don't you play doubles slams? think you'd be a top 5 dubs player if you wanted, probably more fun to play a non strenuous match on your slam off days than practice, everyone in the world would want to play with you, and there's ok money in it @ReillyOpelka Why don't you play doubles slams? think you'd be a top 5 dubs player if you wanted, probably more fun to play a non strenuous match on your slam off days than practice, everyone in the world would want to play with you, and there's ok money in it Theres wayyy too much $$ in dubs twitter.com/rcdaut/status/… Theres wayyy too much $$ in dubs twitter.com/rcdaut/status/…

When his views sparked a debate on social media, Opelka further opined that doubles is an overrated category in the sport.

"Dubs players are the most overpaid athletes in the world," Opelka further wrote.

While another follower of the sport pointed out that doubles players are in fact paid a lot less than most singles stars, Opelka stressed why he feels that doubles players are still overpaid. He used the example of the Indian Wells Masters, where top singles players often play doubles as well, to say that doubles tennis attracts interest only when it includes the leading singles players in the main draw, which is a rare occurrence.

"They dont sell a single ticket outside of the UK, unless it's singles players playing doubles. For example, Indian Wells," the singles World No. 38 further expressed.

The 25-year-old then highlighted that his matches against players such as Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Casper Ruud get a lot more eyeballs than those against others, which is hardly ever the case for doubles tennis players as they do not often get to play some of the top singles players.

"Agreed.. but for some reason when I play Medvedev, Casper, or Rafa people seem to watch.. dubs guys dont get opportunities to play those matches," Opelka stated.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Jeff Lewis @jefflewistennis @ReillyOpelka Yeah but it’s just poor marketing by the ATP. Doubles is way more entertaining then watching some 7 footer blast aces all day… @ReillyOpelka Yeah but it’s just poor marketing by the ATP. Doubles is way more entertaining then watching some 7 footer blast aces all day…😗 Agreed.. but for some reason when I play Medvedev, Casper, or Rafa people seem to watch.. dubs guys dont get opportunities to play those matches twitter.com/jefflewistenni… Agreed.. but for some reason when I play Medvedev, Casper, or Rafa people seem to watch.. dubs guys dont get opportunities to play those matches twitter.com/jefflewistenni…

When Reilly Opelka "threw shade" at doubles tennis ahead of 2022 European Open

Reilly Opelka in action at the 2022 French Open.

Reilly Opelka's criticism of doubles tennis is not new. Earlier this year, ahead of the 2022 European Open in Antwerp, the American player took aim at doubles tennis after news emerged that 42-year-old Belgian Xavier Malisse was coming out of retirement only to participate in the doubles event of his home ATP event.

Reacting to the development, Opelka used a sarcastic response to suggest that he is not a big fan of doubles tennis.

"#Watchmoredoubles," Reilly Opelka wrote on Twitter, along with a 'rolling eyes' emoji to suggest sarcasm.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka #watchmoredoubles 🙄 twitter.com/Tennis/status/… TENNIS @Tennis



For the second straight year, Xavier Malisse has stepped out of retirement to play doubles at the ATP 250 in Antwerp.



The 42-year-old partnered



tennis.com/news/articles/… X-Man is back again!For the second straight year, Xavier Malisse has stepped out of retirement to play doubles at the ATP 250 in Antwerp.The 42-year-old partnered @dieschwartzman to an opening-round win over Raven Klaasen and Marcelo Melo. X-Man is back again! 😎For the second straight year, Xavier Malisse has stepped out of retirement to play doubles at the ATP 250 in Antwerp.The 42-year-old partnered @dieschwartzman to an opening-round win over Raven Klaasen and Marcelo Melo.tennis.com/news/articles/… #watchmoredoubles 🙄 twitter.com/Tennis/status/…

He later clarified that he admired Malisse and that his tweet was only meant to "throw shade" at doubles.

"Totally agree. Was just throwin shade at dubs in general. Not X, thats mans a legend," Reilly Opelka further wrote.

Opelka last played a tour-level doubles tournament back in May at the Italian Open partnering with fellow American Tommy Paul. He has a career-high ranking of no. 89 in doubles.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes