Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| European Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: 2025 European Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Brussels Expo, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Opelka at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka will face Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the European Open on Monday.

Opelka has had an optimistic season so far. After a runner-up finish in Brisbane, he reached the quarterfinals in Dallas and semifinals in Rosmalen. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

Opelka will enter Brussels after a first-round exit in Shanghai. Despite a resilient performance against Benjamin Bonzi, the Frenchman defeated him in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-4. The 28-year-old will be eager to make a deep run in Brussels this week.

Bonzi at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Benjamin Bonzi has had a promising season so far. After a quarterfinal exit in Adelaide, he reached the last 16 in Cincinnati and the third round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Arthur Rinderknech, the Frenchman outclassed him at the US Open.

Bonzi will enter Brussels after a second-round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign by cruising past Reilly Opelka, but lost to Gabriel Diallo in the next round. The Canadian defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Bonzi leads the head-to-head against Bonzi 1-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently in the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka -102 +1.5(-155) Over 10.5(+110) Benjamin Bonzi -115 -1.5(+105) Under 10.5(-158)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Bonzi at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Opelka couldn't lay a glove on Bonzi in the Shanghai Masters. Despite saving eight break points against the Frenchman, he couldn't find his rhythm or make his mark. The American has had enough rest in the last couple of weeks and will be raring to go in Brussels.

Bonzi, on the other hand, has started well at most events this year. He needs to have a better strategy in the second week to win more titles. The Frenchman has registered significant wins this season and will fancy his chances of winning the first round.

Considering their recent results and form in the last few months, Bonzi will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Frenchman should be able to use his versatility and edge past Opelka in the first round.

Pick: Benjamin Bonzi

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Opelka to register more aces than Bonzi

