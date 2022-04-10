Reilly Opelka vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Reilly Opelka vs (4) John Isner

Date: 10 April 2022

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Houston, Texas, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $665,330

Match Timing: Approx. 2 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. GMT, 12:30 a.m. IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN 3 | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Reilly Opelka vs John Isner preview

Reilly Opelka will be keen on winning his second title of the season

Third seed Reilly Opelka will square off against fourth seed John Isner in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Sunday.

Opelka has had an excellent season to date. He reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Denis Shapovalov. He then won the Dallas Open, beating Jenson Brooksby in the final. Opelka also reached the final of the Delray Beach Open before losing to Cameron Norrie.

The World No. 18 continued his good form by reaching the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters but lost to eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal. He headed to Miami after that but retired midway through his second-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

Opelka entered the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships as the third seed and survived a scare early on from Mitchell Krueger. He then beat Gijs Brouwer to reach the semifinals, where he beat Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5 to reach his third final of the season.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Another week, another meltdown at an umpire for Nick Kyrgios, getting a point penalty for audible obscenity down break point at 5-5 in the Houston semifinals.



Kyrgios was still seething over what he thought was a missed call on an earlier point.



Opelka served it out, 6-3, 7-5. Another week, another meltdown at an umpire for Nick Kyrgios, getting a point penalty for audible obscenity down break point at 5-5 in the Houston semifinals. Kyrgios was still seething over what he thought was a missed call on an earlier point.Opelka served it out, 6-3, 7-5.

Isner had a disappointing Australian summer before reaching the semifinals of the Dallas Open. He then made the last 16 of the Mexican Open as well as the Indian Wells Masters. The American was knocked out in the second round of the Miami Masters by Hugo Gaston. However, he won the men's doubles competition partnering Hubert Hurkacz.

Isner entered the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships as the fourth seed and started by surviving a scare against compatriot Steve Johnson. He then fought off Frances Tiafoe to reach the semifinals. He fought back from a set down to beat reigning champion Cristian Garin to reach his first singles final of the season.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He will play compatriot Reilly Opelka for the







#JohnIsner #CristianGarin #ReillyOpelka #Houston #Tennis 2013 champion John Isner stunned the defending champion Cristian Garin in 3 sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach Houston finalHe will play compatriot Reilly Opelka for the @mensclaycourt | Twitter 2013 champion John Isner stunned the defending champion Cristian Garin in 3 sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach Houston final 🔥He will play compatriot Reilly Opelka for the 💪📷 @mensclaycourt | Twitter#JohnIsner #CristianGarin #ReillyOpelka #Houston #Tennis https://t.co/LP073UISBx

Reilly Opelka vs John Isner head-to-head

Sunday's final in Houston will be the sixth meeting between the two players, with Opelka leading the head-to-head 4-1. Isner won their first encounter in Atlanta back in 2016.

However, Opelka won the next three meetings in 2019. The two met in the semifinals of the Dallas Open this year, with the World No. 18 winning in straight sets.

Reilly Opelka vs John Isner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games [Over and Under] Reilly Opelka -150 -1.5 [-105] Over 26.5 [-145] John Isner +120 +1.5 [-135] Under 26.5 [+100]

Opelka is favored to win the match because his form this year has been superior to Isner and he beat his compatriot in Dallas in February. The 24-year-old has won 17 out of 24 matches so far this season, while Isner has won just nine out of 17.

All odds sourced from Betmgm.

Reilly Opelka vs John Isner prediction

Opelka will head into the final as the favorite but the vastly experienced Isner should not be written off.

Both players have looked in good touch in Houston and the match promises to be a closely-contested one. Opelka and Isner are among the best servers on tour, with the latter having served a whopping 71 aces in the tournament.

Both players will look to make the most of their service games and like in Dallas earlier in the year, we could see a tie-break or two.

The match promises to be tightly contested, but considering Opelka's past record against Isner and his superior all-round game, he should be able to get the better of his compatriot once again.

Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in three sets.

