Rende 2025: Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Internazionali di Calabria

Match Details
Fixture: Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic
Date: October 4, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Internazionali di Calabria
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Rende, Italy
Category: WTA125
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic preview
The semifinal of the 2025 Internazionali di Calabria will be played between two unseeded players, Tamara Zidansek and Lola Radivojevic, on October 4 (Saturday).
Zidansek has mostly been active on the ITF Tour in 2025, winning 34 of her 53 matches in the season. The Slovenian player has had some great clay-court results in the season, winning an ITF event in Bucharest and reaching two other clay-court semifinals in Rome and Cordenos.
At Rende, Zidansek began her campaign with a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory over Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round. She faced her biggest challenge in the second round, as she faced top seed Mayar Sherif, but put together a dominant performance, winning 6-3, 6-4 against the Egyptian player, after which she won 6-1, 6-3 over Italian qualifier Anastasia Abbagnato in the quarterfinals.
Lola Radivojevic has a 29-24 win-loss record this year, playing mostly ITF-level tennis, where she won a hard-court title in Heraklion, reached another semifinal on the clay courts of Makarska, and has five more quarterfinal finishes on the ITF Tour.
At Rende, Radivojevic has been in great form, as she has not dropped a set, and has three 6-0 sets and two 6-1 sets to her name. She began the campaign with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Anouk Koevermans in the first round, followed by a 6-0, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Julia Grabher in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she won against another seeded player, winning 6-1, 6-0 against third-seeded Simona Waltert.
Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic head-to-head
Zidansek has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Radivojevic, winning the only match 6-2, 6-1 back in 2023.
Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic odds
Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic prediction
Clay is the best surface for Zidansek in her career, as the Slovenian has a 56 percent win rate on the surface, with three clay-court finals and a title at the 2021 Ladies Open Laussane.
Radivojevic has not made made mark on the Main Tour, but has reached eleven clay-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning six titles, the last of which came in Serbia back in 2024.
Zidansek is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she had a dominant victory over Radivojevic in the only match that they played on the clay.
Pick- Zidansek to win in straight sets
Tamara Zidansek vs Lola Radivojevic betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Zidansek to win
Tip 2: Match to end in straight sets
Tip 3: Match to not exceed 20 games