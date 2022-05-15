Revisiting the 2 instances when Rafael Nadal was pushed to 5 sets at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal is without a doubt the greatest competitor Roland Garros has ever seen. Since his debut in 2005, the Spaniard has dazzled spectators at the French Open and won the tournament a whopping 13 times, a record which will in all likelihood never be broken.

Nadal has an impeccable record at Roland Garros, with 105 wins out of 108 matches. So dominant has the Spaniard been that only 20 of his victories in Paris have not come in straight sets.

There have only been two occasions in the competition when Nadal has had to go through five sets to win a match. Let's take a look back at both those instances:

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner - first round, 2011

Rafael Nadal had to dig deep against John Isner when they met at the French Open in 2011

John Isner has never beaten Rafael Nadal on clay in the five matches they have contested on the surface. The closest he came was at the French Open in 2011. Nadal and Isner locked horns in the first round and the Spaniard took the opening set 6-4.

Isner bounced back strongly to ensure that the second set would go to a tie-break. The American won it 7-2 to level the match. The third set also went to a tie-break and once again, Isner won it 7-2 to open up a 2-1 lead in the match. At this point, the possibility of Nadal losing in the first round of the French Open was a distinct possibility.

However, the Spaniard increased his level to take the fourth set 6-2. Nadal produced some great tennis in the final set with sensational down-the-line winners from both wings. He won the fifth set 6-4 to book his place in the second round. The Spaniard did not drop another set until the final against Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic - semifinals, 2013

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic played one of the greatest matches in the history of the French Open when they clashed in the semifinals of the tournament in 2013.

Both players won their respective quarterfinals in straight sets, with the King of Clay beating Stan Wawrinka while the World No. 1 beat Tommy Haas.

Nadal took the opening set 6-4 but Djokovic bounced back to take the second 6-3. The Spaniard was completely dominant in the third set and won it 6-1. Both players fought tooth and nail in the fourth set and it went to a tie-break. Djokovic prevailed 7-3 to force the match into a decider.

Both players produced brilliant tennis in the final set and it went to a sudden death. The Spaniard eventually won the rollercoaster match 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 6-7(3), 9-7 to seal his place in the final, where he beat David Ferrer.

Nadal's semi-final clash against Djokovic lasted four hours and 37 minutes and is considered to be one of the greatest claycourt matches of all time.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala