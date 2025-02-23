Rio Open 2025 Final: Sebastian Baez vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Sebastian Baez vs Alexandre Muller

Date: February 23, 2025

Tournament: Rio Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $2,574,145

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Sebastian Baez vs Alexandre Muller preview:

Fifth seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina will take on Alexandre Muller of France in the Rio Open final on Sunday, February 23.

Trending

Baez has had a pretty easy path to the final of the Rio Open. He is yet to meet a seeded player in the tournament and has beaten three of his compatriots so far. The Argentine is yet to win an ATP title in his career and Sunday's final presents a great opportunity to him to break that jinx.

Muller had a pretty ordinary start to the year, bowing out in the first round of both Australian Open and Argentina Open. However, in Rio, the Frenchman has enjoyed a wonderful time, knocking Joao Fonseca, the Argentina Open champion, in the first round itself.

He then beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Francisco Cerundolo and Francisco Comesana to reach the final as an unseeded player. The Frenchman has won a solitary ATP title till date and will be raring to go to win his second on Sunday.

Sebastian Baez vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

Muller and Baez have never met before on the ATP Tour. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Sebastian Baez vs Alexander Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Sebastian Baez TBD TBD TBD Alexandre Muller TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Sebastian Baez vs Alexandre Muller prediction

At 1.70 meters, Baez is one of the shortest players on the Tour. Hence, he does not possess a very powerful serve and cannot be expected to blast an opponent off the court. However, he can wear his opponent out by playing longer rallies on clay, using his court coverage to good effect.

Muller, on the other hand, has a powerful serve and groundstrokes, which he can use to win a fair share of cheap points. However, if the match goes into the third set, Baez should feel more comfortable wearing off his opponent.

Still, Muller's current form seems to be too good to be ignored. He has accounted for a number of quality players in the tournament so far and might very well go on to add another one to that list. It will not come as a surprise if the Frenchman goes on to win his second ATP title in Rio on Sunday.

Pick: Muller to win in three sets

