Why Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe's performance against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup should be applauded and not abused

Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock were subject to abuse on social media soon after their doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup against the legendary pairing of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, which was Federer's final career match. Fans all over the world did not get what they hoped for - a 'Fedal' win.

Tiafoe and Sock were at the center of a lot of abuse for defeating Federer and Nadal and 'not letting' the Swiss maestro retire with a win. Meanwhile, Tiafoe was particularly targeted for a couple of shots he played during the match that hit Federer and Nadal on their bodies at the net.

An unnecessary display of hatred in the form of some seriously harsh comments laid a dampener of sorts on an evening otherwise filled with positivity and respect.

Tiafoe and Sock brought their A-game to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Federer and Nadal together. Their 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 victory meant that 'Fedal' did not get an ideal swansong. However, the fact that the American pair played their part in what turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller was a show of respect towards the legendary former World No. 1 duo, who deserve applause and not hate. Federer and Nadal themselves would not have it any other way.

While a win would have been the 'cherry on the cake,' the match was much more about celebrating Federer's career than it was about winning and losing. Tiafoe and Sock could well have succumbed under pressure and felt overwhelmed by the occasion of facing the legendary duo, but they were up to the task, living up to the competitive spirit of tennis.

They were playing a crucial match in the tournament and their victory meant that Team World tied proceedings at 2-2 and did not fall far behind to a star-studded Team Europe on the opening day itself.

While dividing opinions on Tiafoe's aggressive hits that almost took out his opponents might still be warranted, abuse and hate are never justifiable. After the match, Sock and Tiafoe opened up about the match they will remember for a long time and expressed their admiration for Federer.

"We're probably gonna call each other in ten, 15 years from now and be like 'bro, remember London at The O2'?" Frances Tiafoe said in a video posted by Laver Cup.

Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock join Team World in celebrating Roger Federer

Team World and Team Europe players paid tribute to Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

In a great display of sportsmanship after an emotional on-court speech and ceremony for Roger Federer, Team World joined Team Europe in celebrating the Swiss tennis legend's career.

Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock joined their teammates as players from both teams lifted Federer on their shoulders as a mark of respect. Federer also shared a warm embrace with all the players of Team World during his on-court farewell ceremony.

Meanwhile, the match itself was played in good spirits with many laughs and light moments between the two doubles teams. During one such moment, Tiafoe went over to the other side of the court to high-five Nadal, who played some brilliant shots during a thrilling rally.

The two teams shared a respectful moment at the net after a forehand winner from Sock gave Team World the victory.

