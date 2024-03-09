"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would probably take me out in 5 minutes" - When Serena Williams joked about possible match-up against legendary duo

Serena Williams once shared how she would never want to play a match that last for more than five hours unless it was absolutely necessary.

Williams told the media after her 2009 Australian Open title win:

"Oh, uhm, if it came down to it and I had to, I could. I mean, would I want to? If it meant the win, I would have to, yeah."

"I was trying to think of who would beat me worse, either Roger or Rafa, and how long, like a five-minute set. They'd probably take me out in five minutes, so."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here