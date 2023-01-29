Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: A look at the updated 'big titles' leaderboard after Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday (January 29) to script more tennis history.

In a competitive three-set final that lasted nearly three hours, Djokovic drew first blood by taking the opener. However, Tsitsipas provided a sterner test in the second set, coming close to clinching it on a few occasions. In the tenth game, the Greek saw a set point on Djokovic's second serve, but the chance went begging.

Djokovic took the set on a tiebreak before another competitive set ensued. With the two players producing an early exchange of serve, the third set went the distance too. Tsitsipas tried to delay the inevitable, saving two championship points, but was powerless to fend off a third as Djokovic reigned supreme at Melbourne Park for a record-extending tenth time.

The victory returned Djokovic to World No. 1 and brought him level with Rafael Nadal (22) atop the all-time men's singles Grand Slam leaderboard. The essence of the win was not lost on the Serb, who had an injury-plagued build-up to the tournament:

“It is a long journey. All my team and family knows what we have been through in the past four or five weeks and this is probably the biggest victory of my life,” said Djokovic.

With the triumph, Djokovic drew level with retired legend Serena Williams (10) for most Grand Slam singles triumphs after turning 30. The win also meant Djokovic pulled further clear of his 'Big 3' colleagues Nadal and the recently retired Roger Federer on the 'big titles' leaderboard.

Let's take a look at how the three compare across various big title categories and overall:

*Big Titles - Grand Slams, Masters 1000s, ATP Tour Finals, Summer Olympics

Grand Slams - Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal, 2 ahead of Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic has finally caught up with Nadal atop the men's singles Grand Slam leaderboard.

When the Serb opened his Major account at the 2008 Australian Open, Federer was on 12 titles and Nadal on three. A year later, the Swiss took sole ownership of the top spot by winning his 15th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. A little over six months later, he won his fourth Australian Open title (2010) to move to 16 titles, with Nadal (6) and Djokovic (1) far behind.

Eight years later, at the Australian Open (2018), Federer won his 20th - and what would be his last Grand Slam title. By then, Nadal (16) and Djokovic (13) had made up considerable ground.

At 2020 Roland Garros, Nadal beat Djokovic in the final to join Federer atop the all-time leaderboard. That was after Federer had squandered two championship points on serve in the 2019 Wimbledon final against Djokovic. The Serb's Wimbledon triumph in 2021 created an unprecedented three-way tie atop the standings, joining Federer and Nadal (20 apiece)

Nadal then took sole ownership of the top spot by winning his second Australian Open title last year (2022) and built on that by triumphing for a 14th time at Roland Garros. Djokovic moved to within one title of Nadal by winning his seventh Wimbledon title last year before pulling level with Nadal (22) with his Australian Open triumph this year.

Only Serena Williams (23) is now ahead of Nadal and Djokovic in the Open Era Grand Slam singles leaderboard.

Masters 1000s - Nadal and Djokovic comfortably clear of Federer

Djokovic won his 38th Masters 1000 title at Rome last year.

Novak Djokovic (38) is two clear of Rafael Nadal (36) in the all-time Masters 1000 leaderboard, with Federer (28) a distant third. The Serb won his last Masters 1000 title in Rome last year, while Nadal's last title in the tournament category was also in Rome (2021).

ATP Finals - Federer leads Djokovic and Nadal

Djokovic at the 2015 Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight

Roger Federer (6) continues to lead the all-time ATP Finals leaderboard, one ahead of Djokovic (5), while Nadal has never won the year-end tournament. The Serb, though, hasn't won the competition since 2015.

So, how does the big titles leaderboard look like?

2023 Australian Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic (66) has a comfortable lead over Rafael Nadal (59), with Roger Federer (54) third by a significant distance.

While Djokovic and Federer haven't won the Summer Olympics, Nadal did so in 2008. Federer lost the gold medal match in 2012 (to Andy Murray), but Djokovic never reached that stage of the quadrennial competition.

How often has Novak Djokovic won a big title?

Having won his first 'big title' in 2007 (Miami), Novak Djokovic averages one big title every 3.2 tournaments (66/210). That's better than Nadal, who has won a big title in every 3.6 tournaments (59/209). Federer - 4.4 (54/240) is a distant third.

Djokovic broke clear of Nadal on the big title leaderboard by winning his 57th big title at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters and hasn't looked back since then.

