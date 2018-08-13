Rogers Cup 2018, Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Tsitsipas: Final Preview

Spanish Maestro or Greek Sensation?

Regardless of the outcome, history will be made at the Rogers Cup 2018. Either World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will add to his own record of most numbers of ATP Masters 1000 or the 19-year-old World No. 27 Stefano Tsitsipas will win his 1st ever ATP Masters 1000.

The Greek sensation, who will be celebrating his 20th birthday by having a date with the World No. 1 in the final of Rogers Cup 2018 on Sunday, has been playing some top quality tennis having beaten four top 10 players en route to final.

On the other hand, World No. 1 who received a bye in the first round of the tournament has reached the final having dropped only a single set in the entire tournament.

Previous Meeting

Will Tsitsipas be able to Reverse the Result?

The pair has met only once before this encounter and that too was a final of Barcelona Open where the 32-year-old Spaniard trounced the then World No. 63 Tsitsipas in a completely one-sided match with the scoreline showing 6-2, 6-1. After that match, Nadal had said, "Tsitsipas has an amazing future".

Four months since then Tsitsipas has proved the Spanish maestro's words right having ensured his rise to No. 15 in the rankings.

Road to Final

Rafael Nadal

R1: BYE

R2: Def. Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3

R3: Def. Stanislas Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6(4)

QF: Def. Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

SF: Def. Karen Khachanov 7-6(3), 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas

R1: Def. Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-6(3)

R2: Def. Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7(8)-6

R3: Def. Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-3

QF: Def. Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7(13)-6(11), 6-4

SF: Def. Kevin Anderson 7-6(4), 4-6, 7(9)-6(7)

Predicted Result

Final of an ATP Masters 1000 is always hard to predict. Albeit, Nadal is a clear favorite to win the title but Tsitsipas has the momentum on his side to make an upset. All those extra hours on court during the tournament might show its effect with his opponent being THE FIGHTER not giving a single easy point, Tsitsipas will have to play one more match out of his dream.

Predicted Score: Nadal def. Tsitsipas 6-4, 5-7, 6-3