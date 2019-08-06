×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rogers Cup 2019: Caroline Wozniacki battles past Yulia Putintseva to move into 2nd round

Rudy Martinez
ANALYST
News
15   //    06 Aug 2019, 02:00 IST

Miami Open 2019 - Day 5
Miami Open 2019 - Day 5

Caroline Wozniacki had a rough opening round against Yulia Putintseva, but eventually came through to win in straight sets. The 2010 champion found herself staring at a deficit in the opening set but found a way to fight back, eventually taking the match 6-4, 6-2.

This was the third meeting between the two players but first since early 2017, with the series tied at one apiece. The Dane hadn’t been at her best on the hard courts this season, which meant the door open was open for Putintseva to spring an upset.

She started the match strongly, breaking the Wozniacki serve early on before consolidating with a hold in the second game. Both players traded holds of serve as Putintseva maintained a two-game advantage.


Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd after her straight-sets victory over Yulia Putintseva at the Rogers Cup. Photo by: Rudy Martinez
Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd after her straight-sets victory over Yulia Putintseva at the Rogers Cup. Photo by: Rudy Martinez

However, the Dane was slowly clawing her way into the match and following a hold to love, she broke the Putintseva serve to draw level. Another hold and break to love meant she had completed the turnaround, sealing the set in 42 minutes.

Putintseva looked to hit back early in the second set, forcing a break point. However, the Dane held on and the two traded holds of serve across the first four games of the set.


Putintseva forced deuce in another Wozniacki service game, but failed to convert only to find herself down a break soon after. That opened the floodgates for the Dane, who took the next couple of games as well to end the match in 1 hour and 29 minutes.

“In the beginning, I had a really tough time returning her serves for some reason so I stepped back a little bit,” Wozniacki said after her victory. “She can make you move around and get out of place and I found a way to recover and win it.”

Wozniacki will now await the winner of the match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Iga Swiatek.

Tags:
2019 Canadian Open (Rogers Cup) Caroline Wozniacki Yulia Putintseva WTA News
Advertisement
Rogers Cup 2019: Bencic registers easy win over Potapova 
RELATED STORY
Rogers Cup 2019: Yastremska overcomes tough start to defeat Konta in straight sets 
RELATED STORY
Rogers Cup 2019 Preview: In the absence of Federer and Djokovic, can the youngsters stop Rafael Nadal from winning a fifth title?
RELATED STORY
Closing the gender pay gap in tennis 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Wozniacki earns sudden victory in opening round
RELATED STORY
Putintseva dumps Osaka out of Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Mutua Madrid Open: Wozniacki retirement hands Cornet free pass into second round
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki right at home in Eastbourne, Pliskova also makes progress
RELATED STORY
Putintseva claims first WTA title at Nuremberg Cup
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Wozniacki scores an important win over Kudermetova
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us