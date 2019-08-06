Rogers Cup 2019: Caroline Wozniacki battles past Yulia Putintseva to move into 2nd round

Caroline Wozniacki had a rough opening round against Yulia Putintseva, but eventually came through to win in straight sets. The 2010 champion found herself staring at a deficit in the opening set but found a way to fight back, eventually taking the match 6-4, 6-2.

This was the third meeting between the two players but first since early 2017, with the series tied at one apiece. The Dane hadn’t been at her best on the hard courts this season, which meant the door open was open for Putintseva to spring an upset.

She started the match strongly, breaking the Wozniacki serve early on before consolidating with a hold in the second game. Both players traded holds of serve as Putintseva maintained a two-game advantage.

Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd after her straight-sets victory over Yulia Putintseva at the Rogers Cup. Photo by: Rudy Martinez

However, the Dane was slowly clawing her way into the match and following a hold to love, she broke the Putintseva serve to draw level. Another hold and break to love meant she had completed the turnaround, sealing the set in 42 minutes.

Putintseva looked to hit back early in the second set, forcing a break point. However, the Dane held on and the two traded holds of serve across the first four games of the set.

Putintseva forced deuce in another Wozniacki service game, but failed to convert only to find herself down a break soon after. That opened the floodgates for the Dane, who took the next couple of games as well to end the match in 1 hour and 29 minutes.

“In the beginning, I had a really tough time returning her serves for some reason so I stepped back a little bit,” Wozniacki said after her victory. “She can make you move around and get out of place and I found a way to recover and win it.”

Wozniacki will now await the winner of the match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Iga Swiatek.