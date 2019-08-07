Rogers Cup 2019: Dayana Yastremska secures straight-sets win over Victoria Azarenka to set up Sofia Kenin clash

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 07 Aug 2019, 23:32 IST

Rogers Cup Toronto - Day 3

Dayana Yastremska produced yet another unstoppable performance at the Rogers Cup on Wednesday. Despite serving a whopping 10 double faults during the match, the Ukrainian managed to get the better of Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 7-5 on National Bank Grandstand Court at the Aviva Tennis Center in Toronto.

This was the first time meeting between the two players who were both coming off terrific wins in their previous matches. While Yastremska got the better of Johanna Konta, Azarenka cruised past Camila Giorgi.

The opening game witnessed a number of errors flow off both players' racquets, but Yastremska eventually got the hold following a terrific cross-court shot. She then secured a break in the very next game, striking four return winners. Yastremska then consolidated the break, moving into a 3-0 lead.

Azarenka finally got herself on the board with some good netplay and a second ace of the match. However, Yastremska continued to look solid on serve, forcing Azarenka into some uncharacteristic errors.

Just when it looked like Azarenka was out of the set after conceding another break and going down 1-5, she sparked a miraculous comeback, saving a set point before breaking back.

Dayana Yastremska in action in her second-round match at the Rogers Cup

She saved three more set points in the very next game before squeezing out a hold. Yastremska then produced three double faults in the ninth game, allowing Azarenka to get back on serve.

A few more unforced errors off the racquet of the Ukrainian meant the former world number one was back level in the set at 5-5. However, she regained her composure soon enough and managed to hold serve before breaking to seal the set.

Life was a lot easier for both players on serve in the second set as they split the first six games of the set. However, Azarenka then made her move, sealing a break and then a hold to race to a 5-3 lead.

This run of points forced Yastremska to call her coach onto the court and that worked wonders as she held serve and then broke back for 5-5. Azarenka managed to generate another break point on the 19-year-old's serve, but it was vanquished as Yastremska continued to fight, eventually holding serve for a 6-5 lead.

Azarenka though was in no mood to throw in the towel. She raced away to a 40-15 lead while serving to stay in the match, but a couple of double faults allowed Yastremska back into the game. One match point was saved, but the former World No.1 could do little about the second as a powerful down-the-line shot gave the youngster the victory.

Yastremska will face Sofia Kenin on Thursday in the round of 16.