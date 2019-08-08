Rogers Cup 2019: Elina Svitolina survives tough start against Katerina Siniakova

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 08 Aug 2019, 01:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Elina Svitolina plays a tough opener against Katerina Siniakova at the Rogers Cup (original picture taken by the writer)

Elina Svitolina faced a tough opponent and came through at the Rogers Cup on Wednesday. The World No.7 got into a heavy contest with Katerina Siniakova who pressed a third set into action but came up short of an upset in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 score on the National Bank Grandstand Court at the Aviva Tennis Centre.

Svitolina hadn’t earned any easy victories against the Czech, going deep in each of their two matches and coming out victorious each time. The 24-year-old rallied in the third set each time but would need to find a way of avoiding going that same route in her first match in Toronto.

A battle last week against Maria Sakkari had her troubled on whether she was physically ready for another fight like it. As a former champion, the Ukrainian would try to stay focused and go in for a fight.

She started with two double faults but drew an error that helped her secure the opening game. A key break gave her the victory but she lost breakpoints and had to win it on deuce. With Siniakova in a hole, she managed to break back to get on the board with some tough balls for Svitolina to return. The Czech consolidated the break to level at two-all before a push from the Ukrainian for breathing room commenced.

She gained the next two games but not without some discomfort and the wind picking up at times. Though she had a lead, the last two games of the set were tough for the 24-year old but she won the set after 40 minutes. .

When play resumed after a medical timeout, the sixth seed fought the serve of Siniakova where she forced deuce and won it on the first break. The Czech broke back in the second and consolidated her service game for the lead.

Svitolina worked hard to level the score at two-all but her opponent upped the ante and scored another solid service. The Ukrainian was aware of the chance and locked up a serve to love with an error in return coming from Siniakova.

The 23 year old continued to lead the way on serve in the seventh which led Svitolina to have another chat with her coach Andrew Bettles. He asked her to maintain her level of service, step up on the second serve and pressure on her forehand. It was the Czech to put pressure on Svitolina causing her major problems to score a chance to serve for the set.

Easy points went in favor of Siniakova as she scored an ace and a pair of winners to force the decider after 38 minutes. The Czech didn’t give much to work with while she recorded 12 winners and only three unforced errors.

Advertisement

She came out with a break of Svitolina, allowing her a single point in the first. The Ukrainian broke back and increased the score 2-1 making sure to be in with the advantage. A big hold for Siniakova took a lot of effort as her mistakes forced her to play four breaks of deuce. It wasn’t until a mistake from Svitolina that she drew level.

The Ukrainian fell behind 0-40 with Siniakova fighting to consolidate. Svitolina saved two break points but blew a chance to force deuce with a brilliant point from Siniakova. A key break back for the sixth seed kept her opponent close with the set closing in on its finish.

Increasing the points streak helped the 24-year old reach eight unanswered points in route to a 4-3 hold and a slight edge of pace. A good net front winner and the ability to draw errors on Siniakova gave Svitolina the 5-3 stand and a shot to serve for the match.

Siniakova wasn’t having it and forced Svitolina to deuce in the ninth where they went five breaks with the Czech saving two match points. Three seemed to be the charm for the World No.7 as she finally got the win that took two hours and two minutes. As one of six top ten seeds left in the tournament, she'll have a challenge on Thursday, facing Belinda Bencic in the third round.