Rogers Cup: 6 most successful players in the history of the tournament

Nadal celebrates his 4th Rogers Cup title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2018 final in Toronto

The sixth Masters 1000 event of the ATP calendar, the Coupe Rogers, dating back to 1881, is the oldest tournament on the tour behind Wimbledon and the US Open.

Since 1980, the tournament has been held in Montreal every odd-numbered year and in Toronto every even-numbered year.

The 2019 Coupe Rogers in Montreal would be the tournament's 130th edition.

Since the Masters 1000 series was conceptualized in 1990, there have been 67 different champions. Only 6 players have triumphed 10 or more times at this level, Rafael Nadal leading the way with 34, followed closely by Novak Djokovic (33) and Roger Federer (28).

For the first time since 2003, the first 5 Masters 1000 events of the season have had as many different champions.

Dominic Thiem won his maiden Masters 1000 event of the year at Indian Wells. Federer emerged victorious in Miami for his 101st career singles title (28th Masters 1000).

Fabio Fognini became the 67th different player to win a Masters 1000 tournament when he beat Dusan Lajovic in the Monte Carlo final. Djokovic and Nadal resumed normal service, triumphing in Madrid and Rome respectively to round out the other Masters 1000 winners of the season.

Defending champion Nadal looks for his first successful title defence at the Coupe Rogers, having previously triumphed at the tournament in 2005 (beat Andre Agassi), 2008 (beat Nicolas Kiefer), 2013 (beat Milos Raonic) and 2018 (beat Stefanos Tsitsipas).

In the absence of Federer and Djokovic in the 2019 Montreal draw, Nadal would strive to win his 5th Coupe Rogers title, which would make the Spaniard the most successful active player at the tournament.

With one more match win, Nadal would tie Federer's record of 378 Masters 1000 match wins.

Here's a look at the most successful players at this lucrative tournament.

#6 Roger Federer (2 titles)

Federer in action at the 2006 Rogers Cup in Toronto

Federer is a two-time champion at the Coupe Rogers, besting Andy Roddick and Richard Gasquet respectively in successive Toronto finals in 2004 and 2006.

However, the Swiss is yet to taste further success at the event, losing his last four finals.

Djokovic beat Federer in a third-set tiebreak in the 2007 Montreal final and the Swiss went down to Murray in straight sets in the 2010 Toronto title clash.

In a tournament which hasn't always been a regular feature in the Swiss' schedule over the years, Federer would fall short in a further two Coupe Rogers finals. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stopped the Swiss in straight sets in 2014 and the young Alexander Zverev snapped Federer's 16-match win streak at the 2017 Montreal final.

In the process, Coupe Rogers became the fifth tournament where Federer lost four or more finals.

(Honourable mentions: John McEnroe and Guillermo Vilas have also won the tournament on 2 occasions each).

