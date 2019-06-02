Roland Garros 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Stan Wawrinka, match preview and prediction

Sagar Ashtakoula FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 82 // 02 Jun 2019, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After defeating Grigor Dimitrov in three difficult tie-breakers, Stan Wawrinka is set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the French Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas is considered one of the main contenders and he is looking in great form on clay this year, having defeated Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open before losing out to the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic.

Stan Wawrinka

Even though clay isn't suitable to Tsitsipas's style of play, he has adapted to the slow-paced conditions and found success without altering much of his natural game. It's one aspect of Tsitsipas that could win him a major sooner than later.

Stan Wawrinka, a comeback spree since last year, has made gradual improvements to his game in each passing tournament. But he did also suffer a defeats to players who were well below his rankings on the ATP tour.

But, in the French open this year, he showed courage and showed just how dominant he could be if the conditions favour him. Wawrinka feeds on the slow nature of the courts and defeated another player on the comeback trail in Grigor Dimitrov.

Head-to-head record between Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas

This will be the first time that the players will be facing each other on tour and it promises to be an entertaining one as their game styles are entirely different. While Wawrinka relies on his defence, Tsitsipas depends on his attacking instinct.

While their single-handed backhands do provide ample scope to make errors, it will be Tsitsipas who should be the more careful of making errors as Wawrinka's backhand only fires towards the end in a rally and the chances of him making an error are hence reduced.

However Tsitsipas has already proven that he can play longer rallies and win points by forcing an error. But, how far is this tactic gonna work out against Stan is yet to be known and it will be a test of temperament for the Greek star.

This match will also be a test of fitness for Wawrinka as Tsitsipas will push him beyond his limits. In summing it up, it will be Tsitsipas's temperament and Wawrinka's fitness that are going to be tested.

Match Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas - 55% chance of winning, Stan Wawrinka- 45% chance of winning.