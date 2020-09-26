Roland Garros 2020: Jordan Thompson vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open

Match details

Fixture: Jordan Thompson vs Radu Albot

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel: India - Star Sports/Disney + Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Jordan Thompson vs Radu Albot preview

Australia's Jordan Thompson had a solid campaign at the US Open last month where he made his maiden appearance in the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam. He will now go into Roland Garros with confidence, having already made it to the third round in Paris last year.

However, the World No.54 had a shorter campaign in Kitzbühel last week, where he was knocked out in the second round in Miomir Kecmanovic.

Radu Albot, meanwhile, was knocked out of the qualifiers at both Rome Masters and Hamburg in the last two weeks. However, he made it to the quarter-final in the doubles at Hamburg, getting some much-needed prep on clay ahead of Roland Garros. The Moldovan won his maiden ATP singles title at the Delray Beach Open last year, becoming the first player from his country to reach the milestone.

Jordan Thompson vs Radu Albot head-to-head

Thompson and Albot have not faced off on tour so far. They go into this game with their head-to-head at 0-0.

Jordan Thompson vs Radu Albot prediction

Radu Albot is a fighter on the tennis court

Thompson, who prefers to play an aggressive brand of tennis, will hope to dictate the pace of the rallies with his powerful forehand. The Australian has decent court movement coupled with strong baseline play.

Radu Albot is known for his excellent footwork and never-say-die attitude. He also has deft hands at the net, courtesy his extensive experience as a doubles player. The World No.79 fights for every point and will not make it easy for Jordan Thompson in the first round.

Prediction: Jordan Thompson to win in four sets.