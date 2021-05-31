Roland Garros 2021: 3 talking points from Bianca Andreescu's first-round loss to Tamara Zidansek

Bianca Andreescu crashed out in the opening round of Roland Garros 2021 on Monday after a 6-7(1), 7-6(2), 9-7 loss to Tamara Zidansek in a titanic three-hour tussle.

The Canadian served for the match at 5-4 in the third set, but failed to hold her nerve and allowed the Slovenian back into the contest. Zidansek then broke the Canadian in the 16th game to seal an upset victory.

The result means Andreescu has failed to advance beyond the second round in five of her six main draw appearances at Grand Slams.

On that note, let's take a look at the three major talking points from Bianca Andreescu's first-round loss:

#1 Bianca Andreescu is the architect of her own downfall

Bianca Andreescu committed 63 unforced errors in three sets -- the equivalent of almost 16 games. The Canadian leaked 18 errors in the first set, although those were offset by the 17 winners she struck. Her unforced error count rose to 23 in the second set and 22 in the third.

In contrast, Zidansek committed 17 fewer errors while hitting 41 winners to Andreescu's 40.

#2 Bianca Andreescu's serve not a weapon on clay

Bianca Andreescu in action against Tamara Zidansek

Bianca Andreescu's forehand and serve are her biggest weapons on hardcourts, where she excels. But they did not do enough damage against Zidansek on the slow red dirt at Roland Garros.

While her forehand did allow her to take control of some points from the baseline, her serve proved to be woefully inadequate. The Canadian coughed up a whopping eight double faults and managed to win just 38% of her second-serve points against the Slovenian.

That number was bolstered by her first set showing, where she won almost half of the points on her second serve. In the second and third sets, however, she won just 29% and 37% of the points played on her weaker delivery.

Such a poor serving display meant the Canadian was always under pressure.

In total, Bianca Andreescu gave up 17 break points and lost her serve seven times.

#3 Bianca Andreescu is yet to make the third round at any Major barring US Open

Bianca Andreescu has entered the main draw of six Grand Slams - 2017 Wimbledon; Australian Open, French Open, and US Open in 2019; and the Australian Open and French Open this year.

Barring the 2019 US Open, where she went on to win the title, Andreescu's best result at a Slam remains a second-round appearance at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

While the Canadian has been plagued by injuries in recent times, the stat does not paint a pretty picture for a Grand Slam champion.

It remains to be seen if she can improve this record when she heads to Wimbledon, where she has never been beyond the first round.

