Roland Garros 2021: 3 talking points from Daniil Medvedev's win against Alexander Bublik

Second seed Daniil Medvedev snapped a four-match losing streak at Roland Garros with a straight-sets victory over World No. 37 Alexander Bublik on Monday to progress to the second round.

The Russian, who arrived at the claycourt Slam with a disappointing 1-3 win-loss record on the surface, dominated from the get-go to register a 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the three major talking points from Daniil Medvedev's win over Alexander Bublik:

#1 Daniil Medvedev "makes history" with first career win at Roland Garros

Medvedev had failed to record a single victory in four previous appearances at Roland Garros. The Russian made his first appearance on the terre-battue in 2017, retiring against local wildcard Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. He failed to break his duck the next year, as he lost to Lucas Pouille.

Medvedev came close to registering his first victory in Paris a year later against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. However, the Frenchman rallied from two-sets-to-love down to send the Russian packing.

Medvedev lost his fourth consecutive match at Roland Garros in September last year when he was defeated by Marton Fucsovics in four sets. But the Russian finally managed to turn his fortunes around on Monday as he defeated Alexander Bublik.

"History made," Medvedev tweeted in jest after his win.

#2 Is Daniil Medvedev finally getting accustomed to clay?

Daniil Medvedev finished as the runner-up at this year's Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev was one of the hottest players on tour towards the tail end of last season and he carried that momentum into 2021. The Russian, who won the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals last year, reached his second Major final at the 2021 Australian Open and then won the title in Marseille.

However, he has struggled to find his feet on clay, winning just one of four matches on the red dirt leading up to the French Open.

Medvedev didn't let his poor record deter him against Bublik though. The Russian struck his forehand cleanly and served well, perhaps hinting that he's slowly acclimatizing to the surface.

Speaking after his victory, Medvedev said he was enjoying the conditions in Paris.

"As soon as I came here these balls are much lighter, they go faster in the air, so that's why I can make them also drop faster before the baseline and stuff like this," Medvedev said, "I did 16 unforced errors today, four of them were double-faults, so it's [actually] 12. This is how I can make damage in Slams and can win great tournaments."

"If I lose here in Roland-Garros it's probably going to be because my opponent will play really good," he said. "I feel very confident, I move well, slide well. You could see I think he made maybe only one maybe dropshot winner. So I'm feeling great."

Medvedev. "After hitting 5 balls here at Roland Garros I felt that I could play here like I do on hardcourts. 'I'm a cow on ice moving on clay' [Sharapova used to say that at the start of her career]. We have that expression in Russia". — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 31, 2021

#3 Daniil Medvedev on course for a deep run in Paris?

Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand

Medvedev was in complete control of proceedings against Bublik, breaking the Kazakh thrice to win the opening set 6-3. The Russian did not let up in the subsequent sets and cruised to a straight-sets victory.

Medvedev hit 28 winners to Bublik's 27, while only committing 16 unforced errors. Bublik, on the other hand, unraveled from the baseline as he coughed up 45 unforced errors.

Medvedev will face American Tommy Paul in the second round. If the Russian can get past the dangerous Paul, he will probably face Reilly Opelka in the third round. The Russian could then meet the experienced Cristian Garin for a place in the last eight.

While advancing past the fourth round at Roland Garros remains a tall order, the Russian will take plenty of confidence from his performance against Bublik.