Roland Garros 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 8 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will take on World No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals at Roland Garros.

Zverev began his claycourt season in less-than-ideal fashion, suffering surprise defeats to David Goffin and Ilya Ivashka at the Monte-Carlo Masters and BMW Open respectively.

However, the German kicked into gear over the next few weeks. The 24-year-old put on a power-packed display to beat Rafael Nadal en route to a fourth ATP Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open and then advanced to the quarterfinals in Rome, losing to the Spaniard.

At Roland Garros, Zverev was slow to get off the blocks against fellow countryman Oscar Otte in the first round, but he has since maintained a high level in subsequent matches.

Alexander Zverev celebrates after beating Kei Nishikori at Roland Garros 2021

The German has not dropped a set since his Paris opener, registering emphatic straight-sets wins over Roman Safiullin, Laslo Djere and Kei Nishikori to reach the quarterfinals.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, is through to the last eight at a Slam for the first time in his career. The Spaniard did it the hard way, battling past claycourt specialists Casper Ruud and Federico Delbonis in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

Davidovich Fokina has already spent over 10 hours on court during his four matches at Roland Garros and he might not be too fresh when he takes the court against Zverev.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-0 in the head-to-head. Both encounters came last year, at the US Open and the Bett1Hulks Championship, with the German prevailing in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alexander Zverev was at his supreme best in his third-round outing against Kei Nishikori as he dismantled the Japanese for the loss of just six games.

Zverev's second serve, which is often his Achilles heel, was as solid as the rest of his game, with the German winning nearly 70% of his second serve points.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Zverev's opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina possesses explosive movement and can generate plenty of power off both wings . The Spaniard likes playing drop shots, and has also brought the underarm serve back into fashion, a tactic he can use against Zverev, who stands well behind the baseline while returning serve.

Having said that, Davidovich Fokina could be fatigued from his Roland Garros campaign thus far. Moreover, he is relatively inexperienced on the big stage and Zverev would look to capitalize on any nerves the Spaniard displays early on.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

