Roland Garros 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere

Date: 4 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere preview

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Serbia's Laslo Djere on Friday for a place in the fourth round at Roland Garros 2021.

Zverev has lacked consistency this year. The German won the title at Acapulco, but was then eliminated early in Rotterdam, Miami, Monte Carlo and Munich. The 24-year-old then went on to pick up the third claycourt Masters 1000 title of his career in Madrid before losing in the quarterfinals in Rome to Rafael Nadal.

Despite being handed a relatively straightforward draw in Paris, the German has been made to work hard for his victories.

He had to overturn a two-set deficit against compatriot Oscar Otte in the first round, and then scraped past Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in straight-sets in the second. The German trailed by a break in the second and third sets but ultimately emerged with a 7-6(4), 6-3, 7-6(1) win.

Laslo Djere

Djere's season has also been a bit of a mixed bag.The Serb struggled on hardcourts in the first quarter of the year but has turned his fortunes around on clay.

Djere began his claycourt season with a runner-up finish in Cagliari, where he was defeated in three close sets in the final by local favorite Lorenzo Sonego. After a four-match losing streak, the Serb reached the quarterfinals in Geneva prior to the start of the French Open.

That said, Djere has had to work hard to make it through to the third round in Paris. The Serb first defeated Corentin Moutet in four hard-fought sets and then overturned a two-set deficit against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic to claim a five-set victory in the second round.

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

The third-round encounter at Roland Garros will be the second match between Alexander Zverev and Laslo Djere. The German leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated the Serb in straight sets in the second round at Acapulco.

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere prediction

Alexander Zverev comes into the encounter as the heavy favorite on paper. The German is significantly higher ranked and has spent much less time on court than Laslo Djere.

However, Zverev has looked a shadow of the player that triumphed in Madrid last month, missing easy shots and coughing up too many errors. The German has already hit 18 double faults in just two rounds in Paris.

Alexander Zverev

Djere, on the other hand, will come into the match full of confidence after his comeback win on Wednesday. The Serb's patient and dogged style of play is suited to clay, as are his defensive skills. He has, however, already spent over eight hours on court this week.

For Zverev, the key will be to cut down on double faults and keep a lid on the unforced errors. The German has shown he is not afraid to go the distance and will fancy his chances the longer the match progresses.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in five sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram