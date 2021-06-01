Roland Garros 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Roman Safiullin

Date: 2 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin preview

Alexander Zverev recovered from a two-set deficit in his first-round match against Oscar Otte at the 2021 Roland Garros to claim a 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 victory. The sixth seed will face Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the second round on Wednesday.

Alexander Zverev got off to a slow start against Otte and struggled to find any timing on his strokes. The German later revealed he was nervous following Dominic Thiem's first-round loss against Pablo Andujar.

Alexander Zverev and the 5th set:



Roland Garros 7-0

All the other Slams 8-6 pic.twitter.com/jlZJPomXNk — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) May 30, 2021

But after he settled down, Zverev was able to blow his opponent off the court. The German, who hit 16 winners in the first two sets, struck 34 in the next three to come out on top.

Zverev's next opponent Roman Safiullin defeated Carlos Taberner 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 in his first-round match. The Russian played an extremely aggressive match, hitting 44 winners and an equal amount of unforced errors to send the Spaniard packing in four sets.

Safiullin, who made his Grand Slam debut at this year's Australian Open, is now on a four-match winning streak in Paris, having successfully navigated three qualifying rounds.

Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Alexander Zverev will face Roman Safiullin for the first time in his career, meaning their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Roman Safiullin

Roman Safiullin is solid off both wings and has a strong first-serve at his disposal. The Russian also has the ability to absorb and redirect pace.

However, his tendency to try and end points early could cost him against Alexander Zverev. The German is extremely patient from the back of the court and likes to engage in long rallies.

Even though Zverev's serve is not as consistent as he would want it to be, he has enough weapons to dismantle Safiullin's game and progress to the third round.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!