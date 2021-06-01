Roland Garros 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Roman Safiullin
Date: 2 June 2021
Tournament: Roland Garros 2021
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red Clay
Prize money: €17,171,108
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin preview
Alexander Zverev recovered from a two-set deficit in his first-round match against Oscar Otte at the 2021 Roland Garros to claim a 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 victory. The sixth seed will face Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the second round on Wednesday.
Alexander Zverev got off to a slow start against Otte and struggled to find any timing on his strokes. The German later revealed he was nervous following Dominic Thiem's first-round loss against Pablo Andujar.
But after he settled down, Zverev was able to blow his opponent off the court. The German, who hit 16 winners in the first two sets, struck 34 in the next three to come out on top.
Zverev's next opponent Roman Safiullin defeated Carlos Taberner 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 in his first-round match. The Russian played an extremely aggressive match, hitting 44 winners and an equal amount of unforced errors to send the Spaniard packing in four sets.
Safiullin, who made his Grand Slam debut at this year's Australian Open, is now on a four-match winning streak in Paris, having successfully navigated three qualifying rounds.
Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head
Alexander Zverev will face Roman Safiullin for the first time in his career, meaning their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin prediction
Roman Safiullin is solid off both wings and has a strong first-serve at his disposal. The Russian also has the ability to absorb and redirect pace.
However, his tendency to try and end points early could cost him against Alexander Zverev. The German is extremely patient from the back of the court and likes to engage in long rallies.
Even though Zverev's serve is not as consistent as he would want it to be, he has enough weapons to dismantle Safiullin's game and progress to the third round.
Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.
