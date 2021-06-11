Roland Garros 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (31) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 12 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Finals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Match timing: 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am EST, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova will compete for the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday, after coming through contrasting wins in their respective semifinal encounters.

This is an especially big moment for Pavlyuchenkova, who last competed in a Roland Garros final way back in 2006 - albeit as a 15-year-old junior. The Russian was playing in her second consecutive junior Grand Slam final at the time, and her power-packed game had caught the attention of the tennis world.

It has taken her 15 years, filled with several ups and downs, but Pavlyuchenkova has fought her way to another final at the claycourt Slam. The 29-year-old's piercing groundstrokes have once again been the center of attention over the last fortnight, as she has outhit the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka en route to the final.

But against an inspired Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova faces another mammoth task on Saturday.

Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova has had an eventful last few weeks of her own. During this period she has bagged her maiden career title (in Strasbourg), reached a career-high ranking of No. 33, and registered her first top-10 win. But her dramatic win over Maria Sakkari on Thursday could well top all of that.

The Czech overcame a match point, a faltering backhand slice, some poorly-timed overrules from the chair and above all, a dialed-in opponent, to close out a titanic 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 win after three hours and 18 minutes of play. It goes without saying that she will be feeling confident about her game and temperament going into the final.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has been striking the ball cleanly all through the tournament.

Saturday's final presents a huge opportunity for both Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova. Both players have played some very high-level tennis to come through their respective halves of the draw here in Paris.

Pavlyuchnekova has always had a power-packed game, but it is her improved mental strength that has helped her come out on top of some very tight matches. She is unlikely to stop going after her shots on Saturday, and will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

But the Russian will need to be wary of Krejcikova, who is capable of making quick adjustments based on the opponent's style of play. The Czech has a strong all-court game and excels at both attack and defense; against Sakkari, she switched between those two roles with consummate ease.

Krejcikova could cause plenty of trouble for Pavlyuchenkova by using her variety to extend rallies and forcing her to play the extra shot. But the Russian has handled everything that her opponents have thrown at her exceptionally well this fortnight; Krejcikova will have to dig deep into her reserves to win those baseline exchanges.

If she can to continue to play at the level she has all tournament and not let the occasion get the better of her, Pavlyuchenkova might end up lifting the coveted trophy on Saturday.

Prediction: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win in two tight sets.

