Roland Garros 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (10) Belinda Bencic vs Nadia Podoroska

Date: TBD

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Belinda Bencic vs Nadia Podoroska preview

10th seed Belinda Bencic faces last year's semifinalist Nadia Podoroska in a tricky opening-round encounter at the 2021 Roland Garros.

Bencic has had a rather underwhelming season thus far. Since finishing as the runner-up in Adelaide in February, the Swiss has managed to reach the quarterfinals just once in her next seven events. That came on the claycourts of Madrid, where she fell to Belgrade champion Paula Badosa in straight sets.

The 24-year-old clearly has her work cut out in her Roland Garros opener as she faces an opponent who is comfortable on clay.

Nadia Podoroska

Eight months after her spectacular run to the semifinals of the French Open as a qualifier, Nadia Podoroska returns to the scene of her biggest achievement.

The Argentine hasn't quite kicked on since her spectacular run in Paris last year, but she has left her mark on a couple of tournaments. Podoroska has reached the quarterfinals twice this year, most recently at the Serbia Open on clay.

She also scored an upset victory over Serena Williams in Rome, proving she is finding her feet on the red dirt once again.

Belinda Bencic vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Belinda Bencic and Nadia Podoroska have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Belinda Bencic vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Nadia Podoroska

Bencic is the higher-ranked player in this contest, but given her lack of form, she is by no means the favorite. The Swiss likes to take the ball early and hit flat strokes off both wings, a style of play that's more effective on faster surfaces.

On clay, Nadia Podoroska's heavy topspin forehands and sliding defense are likely to put her in the ascendancy. The only glaring weakness in her game is her serve. Against Serena Williams in Rome, the Argentine landed just 54.1% of her first serves and she needs to improve those numbers if she is to keep Bencic at bay.

That said, Podoroska's fighting spirit and tenacity on clay could be the difference should the match go the distance.

Prediction: Nadia Podoroska to win in three sets.

