Roland Garros 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (6) Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek

Date: TBD

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Bianca Andreescu burst onto the scene in 2019, winning titles at Indian Wells, Toronto, and the US Open. However, injuries have derailed her progress since then.

Andreescu was sidelined for over a year, after which she returned to action in Australia in February. The 20-year-old reached the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy and the final in Miami, where she had to retire in the second set.

After missing tournaments in Madrid and Rome, Andreescu returned to the tour in Strasbourg. The Canadian looked in fine touch in her first two matches but was forced to withdraw from the quarterfinals due to abdominal issues, casting doubt over her Roland Garros title challenge.

The Canadian will open her campaign in the French capital against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

Tamara Zidansek

Zidansek has also had a rather underwhelming season. After a middling campaign on the hardcourts in Melbourne and Mexico at the start of the year, the Slovenian began her clay season by reaching the final in Bogota.

However, she has managed just two wins on the surface since then and heads into Roland Garros short on confidence.

Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

The first-round encounter at Roland Garros will be the first meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Tamara Zidansek, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek prediciton

This contest might not be as straightforward as it seems on paper for Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian lacks match practice and comes into the tournament potentially nursing an abdominal injury.

That said, Andreescu has a game that translates well to clay. She can win plenty of cheap points on her first serve and her easy power and smart shot selection make her a genuine threat to any opponent.

Bianca Andreescu

Zidansek, on her part, will look to stay solid from the back of the court and use her strong defensive skills to frustrate the Canadian. But if Andreescu is fit, she should be able to pull through without too much difficulty.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

