Roland Garros 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (Q) Carlos Alcaraz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: 3 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

On Monday, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2005 to win a main draw match at Roland Garros after he defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round in four sets. He will now take on Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round on Thursday.

The young Spaniard's achievement comes as no surprise. After reaching his first tour-level semifinal in Marbella, Alcaraz won the Oeiras Challenger and finds himself on a nine-match winning streak.

The 18-year-old zipped through the qualifiers without losing a set and also impressed during his first Roland Garros main draw outing against Zapata Miralles.

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Basilashvili, meanwhile, has turned his fortunes around this year after a woeful 2020 season. He already has two titles to his name, having won on the hardcourts of Doha and the claycourts of Munich.

His form entering Roland Garros did not paint a pretty picture though, as he lost in the first round of three consecutive tournaments -- Madrid, Rome, and Belgrade. He did, however, manage to come through a tricky first-round opponent in the form of Dusan Lajovic in four sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

The second round encounter at Roland Garros is the first match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nikoloz Basilashvili, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Carlos Alcaraz headlines a bunch of talented young players looking to make a mark at Roland Garros this year, and he may just be the favorite among them to make a deep run.

The 18-year-old has a well-rounded game and can strike winners off both wings. His forehand, in particular, could be a match-winning shot. He has also learnt to be more patient in rallies and curbed his tendency to overpress from the back of the court.

Carlos Alacaraz

That said, it's Basilashvili who comes into the match as the favorite. The Georgian's all-or-nothing approach has yielded plenty of positive results this season and he will once again look to take the initiative from the get-go.

The key for Alcaraz will be to return well. Basilashvili puts up solid numbers on serve even on slower surfaces, but his second serve can be shaky if put under pressure.

Alcaraz must also use his topspin-laden forehand to take charge of rallies from the baseline. Whether he can sustain it in the best-of-five format remains to be seen.

Ultimately, the Georgian's experience could prove to be the difference-maker.

Prediction: Nikoloz Basilashvili to win in five sets.