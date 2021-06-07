Roland Garros 2021: Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (24) Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 9 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

24th seed Coco Gauff will take on unseeded Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open on Wednesday in a battle between two first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalists.

Continuing her splendid summer, the 17-year-old Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight in a Major since Nicole Vaidisova 15 years ago.

Gauff's mature performances at Roland Garros belie her age. The American, who arrived in Paris on the back of a title win in Parma, hasn't dropped a set in four matches so far.

Against 25th seed Ons Jabeur in the fourth round, she put up a superlative display and did not face a single break point. Up next for Gauff is a player who is also keen to keep her fairytale going.

Barbora Krejcikova

Like Gauff, Krejcikova triumphed at one of the French Open tuneup events and has been able to carry that momentum into Paris.

The Czech is a five-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, but has begun to bloom in singles as well.

At Roland Garros last year, she managed to work her way through to the fourth round of a Major for the first time in her career. A year later, Krejcikova has won a singles title, made the final in Dubai and is into a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time.

The World No. 33 battled past Kristyna Pliskova in her opening round in Paris but has since breezed through each of her subsequent three rounds, conceding no more than five games per match.

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova have never met on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has admitted that her title in Parma has taught her how to close out matches and deal with pressure. That has been evident throughout her Roland Garros campaign thus far.

For a player known to grind her way to tough three-set wins, Gauff has uncharacteristically been on a tear in Paris. She has swept past all of her opponents so far, with her burgeoning confidence shining through in each of her matches.

Coco Gauff played her cleanest match of the week against the tricky Jabeur in the round of 16, striking 15 winners to a paltry nine unforced errors on her way to a 6-3, 6-1 win. The young American was flawless both on serve and return. While she won 81% of the points on her first serve, she broke her opponent four times, without facing a break point herself.

Gauff dictated the rallies from the baseline and took every opportunity to come forward and finish points at the net. The ability to mix things up will stand her in good stead against a player who is known for her variety and finesse.

Krejcikova used her smart change of pace and spin to hand 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens a 6-2, 6-0 loss. She will look to employ the same strategy against Gauff and put the American in a spot of bother.

However, Gauff has been on a consistent run of form over the past few weeks. She has learnt the art of patience on clay and has a fearless attitude which was evident in her brilliant run to the semifinals of Rome.

All these qualities will aid the teenager against a player who admitted she suffered a bout of nerves ahead of her fourth-round match against Stephens. A recurrence of that will be suicidal against Gauff, who has looked solid throughout her Paris sojourn and won't hesitate to pounce on her chances.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram