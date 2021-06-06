Roland Garros 2021: Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (24) Coco Gauff vs (25) Ons Jabeur

Date: 7 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur preview

American teenager Coco Gauff will take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a riveting fourth-round clash at the 2021 Roland Garros on Monday.

Coco Gauff is yet to drop a set in Paris this year. After posting straight-set wins over Aleksandra Krunic and Wang Qiang in her opening two rounds, Gauff did not have to expend much energy in her third-round encounter as compatriot Jennifer Brady retired after just 23 minutes after losing the opening set 6-1.

Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon (2019) and the Australian Open (2020), is bidding to make it to the quarterfinals of a Major for the first time in her career.

Standing in Gauff's way will be Ons Jabeur, who recently defeated the teenager at the Charleston Open. Jabeur made a strong start to her French Open campaign with convincing wins over Yulia Putintseva and Astra Sharma.

Ons Jabeur

However, she was made to work hard in her third-round match against Magda Linette, battling back from a set down to seal a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win. Jabeur struck 26 winners and committed 21 unforced errors against Linette in a match that lasted only 86 minutes.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Coco Gauff leads Ons Jabeur 2-1 in the head-to-head. They have played twice before on clay, with Jabeur and Gauff sharing the spoils.

Their most recent encounter came at the Charleston Open in April, with Jabeur claiming a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Coco Gauff has won 12 of her last 13 matches on clay, the only defeat coming against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Italian Open. Jabeur, on the other hand, accounted for Gauff in Charleston, making this a tricky fixture to call.

This promises to be an intriguing match between players with contrasting styles of play. While Ons Jabeur uses her wide variety of groundstrokes to keep the points short, Coco Gauff relies on her exceptional footspeed and movement to prolong rallies.

Both players tend to struggle on second serve and that could ultimately be the deciding factor in this match. If the American teenager can stay solid on second serve and not cough up too many double faults -- she committed 13 in their meeting in Charleston -- she should be able to advance to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram