Roland Garros 2021: Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (24) Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang

Date: 3 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang preview

World No. 25 Coco Gauff will face China's Wang Qiang for the second time in as many weeks in the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros on Thursday.

Gauff was pushed to the limit by Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic in her opener, but overcame a spirited challenge from the World No. 213 to prevail 7-6(11), 6-4, in just over two hours.

Coco Gauff

The opening set lasted 85 minutes as the American teenager squandered a 5-1 lead in the tiebreak and then had to fend off four set points. Ultimately, Gauff composed herself and won the tiebreak 13-11.

The second set followed a similar pattern with Gauff racing into a 4-0 lead before Krunic hit back. The American, however, stayed solid on serve in her next two service games to confirm her progress.

Wang, on the other hand, battled back from a set and a break deficit to knock out Taiwan's finest Hsieh Su-wei in three sets. It was a monumental victory for the 29-year-old who had not tasted a Grand Slam match win since she sensationally defeated Serena Williams at the 2020 Australian Open.

The resurgent Chinese will look to avenge her most recent defeat to Gauff which came less than two weeks ago in the Emilia-Romagna Open final.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang head-to-head

Coco Gauff leads Wang Qiang 1-0 in their head-to-head. The American teenager beat Wang in straight sets in the Parma final to win her second career title.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang prediction

Coco Gauff is steadily establishing herself as a premier performer on all surfaces. At a career-high ranking of 25, the young American has looked in sparkling form during the claycourt swing.

Gauff reached the biggest semifinals of her career at the Italian Open where she garnered victories over Yulia Putintseva, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka. She followed that up with a run to the title in Parma, adding another trophy to the Linz Open she won in 2019.

Wang Qiang

Wang, on her part, will look to acquit herself better in this match than in the Parma final. She did not lay a glove on the American in Parma, winning just 50% of first serve points and failing to convert her four breakpoints.

Gauff is undoubtedly the more powerful player and possesses greater athletic ability. If this match goes the distance, the American should be able to come through.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

