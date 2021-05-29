Roland Garros 2021: Danielle Collins vs Wang Xiyu preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details:

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Wang Xiyu

Date: 30 May 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Danielle Collins vs Wang Xiyu preview

America's Danielle Collins will face Chinese youngster Wang Xiyu on Sunday in the opening round of Roland Garros 2021.

Collins is making her return to tennis a mere eight weeks after a medical procedure to treat her crippling endometriosis. The 27-year-old has not played a match since the Miami Open, where she lost to Veronika Kudermetova.

"They removed a cyst the size of a tennis ball from my ovary, as well as material from my bowel and bladder. But I’ve felt such relief since," Collins said regarding her treatment.

However, the American has trained consistently over the last two weeks, which should give her some confidence ahead of Sunday's return to competitive action.

In awe of Danielle Collins after this interview. Extraordinary that she was able to compete with - and often beat - the best players in the world while also battling endometriosis https://t.co/aTwDzTu0TM — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) May 28, 2021

China's Wang Xiyu has qualified for the main draw of the French Open for the first time in her career. Still 20, the 2018 US Open junior champion will be playing in the main draw of a Major for only the second time.

Wang Xiyu

Though short on experience, Wang boasts wins over WTA mainstays like Petra Martic and Sorana Cirstea. The Chinese qualifier also reached the semifinals of the 2020 Mexican Open where she lost to eventual champion Heather Watson.

Danielle Collins vs Wang Xiyu head-to-head

The first-round match at the French Open will be the first ever career meeting between Danielle Collins and Wang Xiyu, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Wang Xiyu prediction

Returning to the tour, even after a brief hiatus, is always difficult so it remains to be seen how rusty Collins will be on Sunday.

The American had a solid showing at last year's French Open where she reached the quarterfinals, losing to eventual finalist Sofia Kenin in three sets.

If fit, the hard-hitting American shouldn't have much difficulty getting over the line against the young Wang. But her fitness is a huge concern and she could struggle if the match gets too physical, potentially opening the door for the Chinese player to cause an early upset.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.