Roland Garros 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (32) Reilly Opelka

Date: 4 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize Money: €17,171,108

Match timing: Not before 2.30 pm local time, 12.30 pm GMT, 8.30 am EST, 6 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will have his eyes set on reaching the second week of Roland Garros for the first time in his career. He will take on big-serving Reilly Opelka on Friday for a place in the round-of-16.

Medvedev started his 2021 Roland Garros campaign in style. Following four opening-round defeats in as many appearances at Paris, he beat Alexander Bublik in straight sets on Monday to finally reach the second round.

Having shaken off the four-year curse, the World Number 2 was in his element against USA's Tommy Paul in the round-of-64. Although it was the American who drew first blood on Wednesday by winning the opening set, Medvedev soon settled into his rhythm. The Russian won the next three sets in convincing fashion to book a spot in the third round.

Reilly Opelka

Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka also notched up an impressive victory on the terre battue on Wednesday. The American put up an all-round display to mow down Spain's Jaume Munar.

Despite serving 18 aces and saving 7 break points, Opelka was broken twice. However, he converted 5 of the 7 break points he himself generated to seal the victory in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev smashes his racquet after losing to Reilly Opelka at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open

Daniil Medvedev leads Reilly Opelka 2-1 in their head-to-head.

The American won their most recent encounter at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open on an indoor hardcourt. Prior to that, Medvedev won both their career meetings on outdoor hardcourt - at the 2017 Washington Open and the 2019 Miami Open.

The pair will meet for the first time on clay on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Daniil Medvedev seems to have finally cracked the code on clay. The 25-year-old had an unsurprisingly poor run-up to Roland Garros. He arrived in Paris on the back of a disappointing 1-3 win-loss record on clay this season. However, just when everybody seemingly gave up on him, Medvedev has somehow managed to exceed expectations.

The Russian has been impenetrable from the baseline this week. In both his matches, he maintained the upper hand in the rallies with his methodical play from the baseline.

Daniil Medvedev hiting a forehand

In the second-round match against Paul, Medvedev played with impressive attacking intent as he hit 30 winners past the American. The second seed has been striking his forehand well this week. He will need that shot to fire when he takes on the big-serving Opelka.

Opelka has also impressed during his campaign in Paris. While he is more renowned for his serve, the 6'11" giant has managed to secure 12 breaks as a receiver in his first two matches combined. The 23-year-old's improved return game is likely to be put to the test by Medvedev's serve during their encounter.

The key for Opelka will be to maintain a high percentage of first serves, and follow them up with deep groundstrokes. He needs to keep the exchanges short. On the other hand, the Russian will try to elongate his return points and challenge his opponent's consistency from the baseline.

The American can certainly be a tricky opponent for Medvedev on the dirt. But he is relatively inexperienced on the big stage. That would probably give the second seed the edge in this matchup.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four tough sets.

