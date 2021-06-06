Roland Garros 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: 8 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off in a blockbuster quarterfinal at Roland Garros 2021 on Tuesday.

Medvedev made short work of Cristian Garin in the fourth round on Sunday to advance to the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

Medvedev was in a punishing mood against the Chilean as he racked up a whopping 46 winners, including 14 aces. The two-time Slam finalist won 86% of the points on his first serves and got broken just once.

The only time Garin threatened Medvedev during the match was in the third set when he broke the Russian to take a 3-0 lead. But the World No. 2 broke back a couple of games later and then again in the 11th game to seal the victory.

Second seed. Second week✌️@DaniilMedwed downs Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to a first fourth round in Paris. Up next, Tsitsipas.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eFh4C6BeXo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

It was a similar story for Stefanos Tsitsipas in his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta. Tsitsipas won the first two sets comfortably but found himself trailing 0-3 and 1-4 in the third set as Carreno Busta threatened to take the match into a fourth. But Tsitsipas raised his level when he needed to and sealed a straight-sets win.

Tsitsipas struck 41 winners while committing a measly 17 unforced errors. Like Medvedev, he got broken only once during the match.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 in the head-to-head. They have played once before on clay, at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Russian winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev came into the 2021 French Open in contrasting form. The Greek won in Monte-Carlo and Lyon and also made the final in Barcelona, while Medvedev lost two of his three claycourt matches before heading to Paris.

But Medvedev has produced some superlative performances on the red dirt in Paris. The Russian will be particularly pleased by how well his flat groundstrokes have worked thus far.

Medvedev's crosscourt backhand has troubled Stefanos Tsitsipas in the past and is likely to do the same on Tuesday. The Greek could look to counter this by positioning himself closer to the baseline to take the ball on the rise.

Tsitsipas has the power to move Medvedev around the court, but the Russian has shown he can be a stubborn defender even on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the favorite going into this match, but Daniil Medvedev has the tools to pull off one of the biggest claycourt wins of his career.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in five sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram