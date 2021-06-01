Roland Garros 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul

Date: 2 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul preview

Daniil Medvedev won his first-ever main draw match at Roland Garros on Monday, ousting Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the first round. Medvedev cruised to a 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory and will next take on American Tommy Paul.

Medvedev entered his match against Bublik as the underdog in the eyes of many, given the Russian's poor record in Paris. And it seemed he would be in for another rough day when the Kazakh broke him early.

But Medvedev clawed his way back into the match thanks to some big serving and some help from Bublik, who was extremely erratic and coughed up 45 unforced errors to the Russian's 16.

The mercurial Kazakh did lead 5-3 in the third set, raising hopes of a comeback, but the Russian reeled off four games in a row to complete a straight-sets win.

Paul, meanwhile, survived a titanic tussle with Australian Christopher O'Connell to emerge with a 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 10-8 win in three hours and 33 minutes.

The American capitalized on O'Connell's wastefulness as the Australian converted only four of the 18 break points that he earned.

Medvedev. "After hitting 5 balls here at Roland Garros I felt that I could play here like I do on hardcourts. 'I'm a cow on ice moving on clay' [Sharapova used to say that at the start of her career]. We have that expression in Russia". — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 31, 2021

Paul was twice only a couple of points away from defeat but, with some clutch serving, managed to come through in a marathon five-setter. Paul struck 47 winners compared to O'Connell's 41 and also committed 10 fewer unforced errors.

Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Tommy Paul have never faced each other on the tour, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul prediction

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul possesses tremendous shot-making ability and is likely to give Daniil Medvedev a tough time in their second-round match. Paul has a big serve and forehand that he can flatten out or infuse with topspin.

For the Russian, the key will be to ensure his forehand is firing on all cylinders. Medvedev will need to take control of the rallies as allowing Paul to dictate play could spell doom.

Expect Paul to put on a show, but Daniil Medvedev has a point to prove in Paris this year and will leave no stone unturned in his attempt to notch up another win.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in five sets.

