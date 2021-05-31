Roland Garros 2021: Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang

Date: 1 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang preview

Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Qiang will square off on Tuesday with a spot in the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros up for grabs.

Wang, a former World No. 12, has been going through a rough patch. The Chinese failed to progress past the second round of her first 11 tournaments this year before finally snapping the streak in Parma, where she scored wins over the likes of Petra Martic and Sloane Stephens en route to a first final in over two years.

Hsieh Su-wei

Hsieh, on the other hand, made a dream start to 2021 with a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The Taiwanese went on a two-month hiatus following her spell Down Under and has since struggled to replicate that form.

She has endured a rough claycourt swing and is still searching for her first main draw win on the surface.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang head-to-head

Hsieh Su-wei leads Wang Qiang in their head-to-head by a slender 4-3 margin. The Taiwanese snapped a three-match losing streak against her Chinese opponent in 2018 in Hiroshima. Hsieh also won their most recent meeting in Cincinnati two years ago.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang prediction

Wang is fresh off a run to the final in Parma.

Both players know each other's game inside-out, so this could well end up being a close contest. Both Hsieh and Wang have struggled for form in recent weeks, but the Chinese's run to the final in Parma would have filled her with confidence.

Wang is the more powerful of the two off the ground and will look to be the aggressor on Tuesday.

Hsieh enjoys playing against big hitters as she is a master at redirecting pace, but she has struggled to do that consistently on clay this year.

The Taiwanese will definitely pose a threat given the variety she possesses, but she will have to find her rhythm early or risk being blown away by Wang's power.

Prediction: Wang Qiang to win in two tight sets.

