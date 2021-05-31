Roland Garros 2021: Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang
Date: 1 June 2021
Tournament: Roland Garros 2021
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red Clay
Prize money: €17,171,108
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang preview
Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Qiang will square off on Tuesday with a spot in the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros up for grabs.
Wang, a former World No. 12, has been going through a rough patch. The Chinese failed to progress past the second round of her first 11 tournaments this year before finally snapping the streak in Parma, where she scored wins over the likes of Petra Martic and Sloane Stephens en route to a first final in over two years.
Hsieh, on the other hand, made a dream start to 2021 with a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The Taiwanese went on a two-month hiatus following her spell Down Under and has since struggled to replicate that form.
She has endured a rough claycourt swing and is still searching for her first main draw win on the surface.
Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang head-to-head
Hsieh Su-wei leads Wang Qiang in their head-to-head by a slender 4-3 margin. The Taiwanese snapped a three-match losing streak against her Chinese opponent in 2018 in Hiroshima. Hsieh also won their most recent meeting in Cincinnati two years ago.
Hsieh Su-wei vs Wang Qiang prediction
Both players know each other's game inside-out, so this could well end up being a close contest. Both Hsieh and Wang have struggled for form in recent weeks, but the Chinese's run to the final in Parma would have filled her with confidence.
Wang is the more powerful of the two off the ground and will look to be the aggressor on Tuesday.
Hsieh enjoys playing against big hitters as she is a master at redirecting pace, but she has struggled to do that consistently on clay this year.
The Taiwanese will definitely pose a threat given the variety she possesses, but she will have to find her rhythm early or risk being blown away by Wang's power.
Prediction: Wang Qiang to win in two tight sets.
