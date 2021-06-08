Roland Garros 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari

Date: 9 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview

Iga Swiatek withstood a stern challenge from big-hitting Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in their fourth-round clash on Monday to notch up her 11th straight win at Roland Garros. The defending champion will next face Greece's Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Swiatek has handled the pressure of her title defense exceptionally well. The young Pole has been tested by the likes of Kostyuk, Anett Kontaveit and Kaja Juvan, but is yet to drop a set in Paris.

Swiatek will look to carry that momentum into her last-eight clash against Sakkari, who has already produced a couple of upsets in the tournament.

Maria Sakkari

Sakkari entered Roland Garros on the back of a few early exits, but has managed to produce some of her best tennis in Paris. The Greek has notched up solid wins over the likes of Sofia Kenin and Elise Mertens and appears to be peaking at the perfect time.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Swiatek will look to take control of the match using her power-packed game.

Iga Swiatek looked slightly out of sorts at the start of the clay swing. But since fighting back from match point down in her second-round encounter against Barbora Krejcikova in Rome, the Pole has looked in complete control of her game.

Swiatek has been striking the ball cleanly in Paris - especially off the backhand wing - and will look to take control of the match from the get-go.

Given Maria Sakkari's prowess from the back of the court, this match could feature plenty of lengthy baseline exchanges. But that should not trouble Swiatek, who has shown over the course of the tournament that she's more than capable of holding her own in longer rallies.

The Pole has, however, struggled against consistent power-hitting. Swiatek likes to have time on the ball to set up her big shots and piercing returns struck straight back at her do not allow her that luxury.

For Sakkari, the only way to win the match will be to go after her shothe definitely has the weapons to keep Swiatek off balance, but she will need to stay consistent and maintain depth on her strokes.

Sakkari could well ask a few questions of Swiatek, but it will take a near-flawless performance from the 25-year-old to cause an upset.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram