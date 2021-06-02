Roland Garros 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Gianluca Mager preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (18) Jannik Sinner vs Gianluca Mager

Date: 3 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jannik Sinner vs Gianluca Mager preview

Jannik Sinner saved a match point before scraping through his first-round encounter against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The Italian won 6-1, 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4 and will next face compatriat Gianluca Mager on Thursday.

Sinner faced match point at 4-5 in the fourth set but managed to fend off his gutsy French opponent and the vocal Suzanne Lenglen crowd to book his spot in the second round.

Gianluca Mager

Mager, meanwhile, defeated lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to register his maiden Grand Slam main draw victory. The Italian controlled proceedings and posted strong numbers on serve; he ended the match with 11 aces and won 76% of the points behind his first serve.

Jannik Sinner vs Gianluca Mager head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Jannik Sinner and Gianluca Mager, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Gianluca Mager prediction

Sinner saved a match point en route to his first-round victory.

Jannik Sinner enters the match as the firm favorite on paper. What will work in his favor on Thursday is his opponent's inexperience at this level.

Jannik Sinner saves a match point at *4-5 in the 4th set, comes back to beat Pierre Hugues Herbert 6-1, 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round at #RolandGarros.



Reached the QFs last year.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/clO02O84fC — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 31, 2021

Sinner, who made it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year, will try to dominate the match from the get-go, using his powerful groundstrokes to take control of points and ensure the momentum does not shift to his opponent.

While Gianluca Mager has produced a few upsets this season, he will find the going tough against a battle-hardened Sinner. The 26-year-old will rely on his serve to do a lot of the heavy lifting, but if Sinner can hit his stride early, he should be able to come through unscathed.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

