Roland Garros 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (18) Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer

Date: 5 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 11 am GMT, 7 am EST, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer preview

The third round of the 2021 Roland Garros will see an exciting clash between two fast-rising youngsters - Jannik Sinner and Mikael Ymer - on Saturday.

Sinner has battled his way through two tough matches in the first week in Paris. Having come back from match point down in his opener against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the 19-year-old closed out a four-set win over countryman Gianluca Mager in the second round.

Sinner will now be hopeful of securing a spot in the fourth round at Roland Garros for a second year in a row.

Mikael Ymer

Ymer, meanwhile, will be looking to make it to the second week of a Grand Slam event for the first time in his career. The young Swede has been in the third round on just one prior occasion.

With big wins over Gael Monfils and Roberto Carballes Baena this week, Ymer definitely has plenty of momentum on his side.

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Mikarl Ymer have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. While Sinner took a win at the 2019 Next Gen Finals, Ymer pulled one back in Montpellier last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Jannik Sinner will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

Given his recent run of good form, Jannik Sinner will enter this contest as the favorite. The Italian youngster hasn't played his best tennis in Paris so far, but has managed to keep his cool in tight situations.

Sinner's serve has been a big weapon for him, with the first serve having bailed him out of some tricky situations - including the match point against Herbert. But playing against an aggressive returner in Mikael Ymer, he could expect some pressure in that department.

Ymer, much like his opponent, enjoys playing on the front foot. But the Swede does find it difficult to maintain his level over longer periods, and his matches often end with bizarre scorelines.

Ymer definitely has the game to stay competitive for a set or two on Saturday. But if Sinner can keep his focus, he should be able to walk away with a win in the end.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

Edited by Musab Abid