Roland Garros 2021: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 31 May 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 pm EST, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Former World No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is making a return to Roland Garros this year after missing out on the 2020 edition.

The Frenchman has been battling a series of injuries and back issues for the last couple of seasons, and has only managed intermittent match play. He did secure a win at the Open Sud de France - his first in nearly two years - but his form has been largely underwhelming.

Tsonga has registered a 1-4 win-loss record for the 2021 season, but he will be a hopeful of a triumphant return in Paris. And first up for the home favorite is Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Yoshihito Nishioka

Nishioka is coming off of a decent run over the claycourt season, having secured quarterfinal finishes in his last two events at Lyon and Parma. Needless to say, he will be feeling confident about his own game.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Yoshihito Nishioka, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will look to take control of the match from the get-go.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga does not have the desired level of match practice going into the contest. That, however, will not stop the Frenchman from looking to take control of the baseline.

Tsonga has a power-packed game and on days when he is striking the ball well, he can prove to be too strong to handle for most players. He also possesses strong front court skills and is more than capable of finishing points at the net.

Yoshihito Nishioka has a solid baseline game himself, and doesn't mind slugging it out in long rallies from the back of the court. The Japanese player doesn't always go for the big winner, but instead looks to wear his opponents down with his relentless hitting.

Tsonga will need to find a way to avoid indulging in such grueling exchanges against Nishioka, who will be at a distinctive advantage the longer the match goes on.

Much will depend on the Frenchman's ability to find his range behind the serve and his groundstrokes. If he can do that, he should be able to walk away with a win on Monday.

Prediction: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win in four sets.

