Roland Garros 2021: Magda Linette vs Chloe Paquet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Magda Linette vs Chloe Paquet

Date: 1 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 11 am EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Magda Linette vs Chloe Paquet preview

Home favorite Chloe Paquet and Poland's Magda Linette will face each other in the first round at Roland Garros for the second time in three years on Tuesday.

The two also met in the opening round in 2019, with Linette taking a hard-fought win over the Frenchwoman. The Pole has since gone on to win two WTA titles and reach a career-high ranking, and will be eyeing a repeat of the result from two years ago.

Chloe Paquet

Paquet has struggled to string together wins over the course of the season and has suffered a spate of early exits in both WTA and ITF-level tournaments in the last few weeks.

The Frenchwoman does, however, possess a strong all-court game that has troubled some big names in the past and could well ask a few questions of Linette on Tuesday.

Magda Linette vs Chloe Paquet head-to-head

The first-round match from the 2019 Roland Garros is the only time that Magda Linette and Chloe Paquet have crossed paths on the tour, so the Pole leads the current head-to-head 1-0.

Magda Linette vs Chloe Paquet prediction

Linette will look to take control of the rallies using her big groundstrokes.

Magda Linette didn't make the strongest start to 2021, but has managed to turn her season around on clay. She came close to scoring an upset win over Petra Kvitova in Rome, proving she's back on the right path heading into Roland Garros.

Linette's strong all-court game was on full display during her run to the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasubourg. She was able to come through a few tough matches against the likes of Yulia Putintseva and Alize Cornet and will enter this contest high on confidence.

Chloe Paquet, meanwhile, will need to find an answer to her opponent's solid groundstrokes. The Frenchwoman has a versatile game and will need to put her volleying skills to good use to try and take time away from Linette.

Paquet has struggled to produce her best tennis in recent weeks and will need to turn in a much-improved performance to stand a fighting chance against Linette.

Prediction: Magda Linette to win in straight sets.

