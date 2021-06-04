Roland Garros 2021: Magda Linette vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Magda Linette vs (25) Ons Jabeur

Date: 5 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Magda Linette vs Ons Jabeur preview

Magda Linette came through her second-round encounter against Ashleigh Barty at Roland Garros after a hip injury forced the World No. 1 to retire mid-way through the second set. The Pole has now set up a clash with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the Round of 32.

Linette has made a few big changes to her coaching staff, and is playing in just her second tournament since being paired with Dawid Celt. The new partnership has yielded immediate results, as the Pole has won five of her last six matches and is looking in full control of her game.

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, meanwhile, has managed to produce some of her biggest results on tour over the last couple of months.

The Tunisian, who first burst into the limelight with a quarterfinal run at last year's Australian Open, has a semifinal and final showing to her name on clay this season. Needless to say, she will be eyeing a deep run here at Roland Garros as well.

Jabeur has made a strong start to her campaign, with straight-sets wins over Yulia Putinseva and Astra Sharma. She will likely offer a stern test to Linette on Saturday.

Magda Linette vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Magda Linette will look to play on the front foot in the match.

Magda Linette and Ons Jabeur have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. That said, the Pole's sole win over her opponent came via a retirement.

Magda Linette vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Magda Linette has never made it past the third round at a Grand Slam event, and will be sensing a huge opportunity here. The Pole has produced clinical performances here this week; she even took a 6-1 set against Barty in her last match.

Linette has talked about the changes that she has brought to her game in recent years, which have included shifting her base to China and working with different coaches. She has made some nifty adjustments to her game and is now more comfortable playing on the front foot than she was in the early part of her career.

Against Ons Jabeur, the Pole should expect a blend of power hitting and intelligent court craft. The Tunisian does, however, suffer from occasional lapses in concentration, and Linette will need to be alert for those opportunities.

Linette is a strong tactical player, more so with Celt in her team, and she will need to stick to percentage plays and be as consistent as possible. If she can do that, the pressure will fall back on the shoulders of the 25th-seeded Jabeur.

That said, the Tunisian still holds a slight edge due to her variety and experience.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!

Edited by Musab Abid