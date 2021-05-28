Roland Garros 2021: Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Pablo Andujar vs (4) Dominic Thiem

Date: 30 May 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize Money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports, Hotstar

Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem preview

Following its deferment last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Roland Garros returns to its original time of the calendar this season. Among one of the many highlight encounters in the first round, clay veteran Pablo Andujar takes on two-time finalist Dominic Thiem on the opening day of the championships.

Pablo Andujar

Pablo Andujar is no stranger on the dirt. For a player who wins 11.8% of his matches on grass and 28.6% of his matches on hardcourts, Andujar does markedly well on clay. His win rate on the grainy red soil stands at 50.2%. And while that might not seem like much of a feat at first glance, that number comes with 4 titles and more than 100 wins on clay.

However, for all the accomplishments over the course of his career, a recent upset Andujar scored might go down as his most memorable moment. In the lead-up to Roland Garros, the 35-year-old Spaniard took out Roger Federer in the second round of Geneva. He went on to make the semifinals of the tournament where he lost to eventual champion Casper Ruud.

While Pablo Andujar merely boats a 7-10 win-loss record in 2021, three of those wins came this week itself. One might even argue he has had decent preparation for Paris.

Dominic Thiem

The standards at which we judge Dominic Thiem are significantly different, however. If Andujar and Thiem both reach the semifinals of an ATP 250 tournament, we equate success with one but failure with the other. After all, the Austrian wins 74.5% of his matches on clay, a surface where he has captured 10 titles. The 2020 US Open champion would have been the favorite to reach the finals from the bottom half of the draw, if it not were for his questionable form.

In 2021, Dominic Thiem has compiled a measly 9-7 win loss record. Following his loss to Lloyd Harris in the second round of Dubai, Thiem returned to court in Madrid after almost two months. It appeared he was making steady progress. But his defeat to Alexander Zverev in the Madrid semifinals was followed by losses against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of Rome and to Cameron Norrie in the second round of Lyon.

A player of Thiem's caliber should clear the initial rounds and ideally improve with each passing day. But his position in the bigger picture still remains a question.

Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem head-to-head

The pair have squared off against each other three times over the course of their careers. All the meetings have come on outdoor clay and Thiem hasn't dropped a set in any of them.

Dominic Thiem leads Pablo Andujar 3-0 in their career head-to-head.

Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem prediction

As per the latest Elo ratings provided by Tennis Abstract, Pablo Andujar's adjusted clay Elo is 1708 while Dominic Thiem's is 1990. The difference in their scores equates to a win probability of 83.53% for Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem is expected to win around 59% of his service points, while Pablo Andujar is expected to win around 53% of his.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in 4 sets for the loss of 16 games.