Roland Garros 2021: Paula Badosa vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Lauren Davis

Date: 30 May 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Paula Badosa vs Lauren Davis preview

World No. 34 Paula Badosa will begin her Roland Garros 2021 campaign on Sunday against diminutive American Lauren Davis.

Following Alison Riske's late withdrawal, Badosa moved into a seeded position and landed in the fourth quarter of the draw, where she is now projected to face Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Draw Update: 27th seed Alison Riske has withdrawn from singles.



Belgrade champion Paula Badosa moves into her position of the draw as the 33rd seed to face Lauren Davis in 1R and could be the 1st seed No.2 Naomi Osaka faces in 3R.



Revised Draw: #RG21 pic.twitter.com/8kPxQGXqQa — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 28, 2021

More importantly, the Manhattan-born Spaniard avoided talented Danish teenager Clara Tauson, who was her initial first-round opponent.

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa arrives at Roland Garros playing the best tennis of her career. She has won 19 matches so far - her personal best at tour level - and picked up her maiden WTA title in Belgrade just a week ago.

Her first-round opponent, Lauren Davis, has had a disappointing run of results of late. A former World No. 26, Davis holds a miserable 8-9 win-loss record for the season. Her major highlight remains the quarterfinal showing in Guadalajara over two months ago.

Paula Badosa vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Paula Badosa leads Lauren Davis 1-0 in their head-to-head, having won the pair's only meeting in the final qualifying round of the Madrid Open in 2015. Sunday's match will be their first in the main draw.

Paula Badosa vs Lauren Davis prediction

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa is not only the overwhelming favorite to win this match, but she is also considered one of the dark horses at this year's Roland Garros. That is largely due to her growing confidence on the surface, highlighted by her recent success in Belgrade, where she won the title without dropping a set.

The Spaniard is one of the cleanest hitters on tour. The pace and precision of her groundstrokes force opponents onto the back foot. Badosa has already garnered two outstanding wins on clay, beating World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic in Charleston.

Lauren Davis, meanwhile, is one of the shortest players on the WTA tour at 5' 2". Davis' serve is a glaring weakness and her second serve in particular makes her easy prey for top-tier opponents.

Spain’s @paulabadosa is back at Roland Garros where her recent rise in the rankings kicked off last fall..she hasn’t looked back since. pic.twitter.com/a822wp0bqn — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) May 28, 2021

If Paula Badosa's rapidly improving game is firing on all cylinders, it would take a monumental effort from the American to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!